Mobile blog

The problem is that the clock element is transformed smaller. Transforms do no alter the flow so the clock is really taking up all the space that it would have done had you not transformed it smaller.

In this case (unless you want to recode the clock completely) you have little choice but to magic number the following content into position. However you should only need to do that for the element that directly follows the clock and then get the flow of the document back to normal.

You are probably better off leaving that section alone if it is looking close to what you wanted.