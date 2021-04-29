Mobile blog

Ok. I understand. I’m trying to get to everything, just one step at a time.
You will need to keep working all the way up that column and correct all the overlaps.
Overlaps caused by the negative margins I suppose.
This is how
#playhouse is looking now
#playhouse {
width:18em;
height:14.375em;
background:none;
box-shadow:none;
border:1px solid white;
margin:0 auto;
}
Photo border changed to absolute and moved into place like so :
#photo-border {
display: flex;
background: rgba(100,50,175,0.18);
width: 18.01em;
border: none;
position: absolute;
top: 87.7em;
left: 6.8em;
align-items: center;
padding: 2.8em;
}
And
#quoteouterwrap :
#quoteouterwrap {
background:none;
display:inline-flex;
margin:10em 1.2em 0;
width:18em;
height:20em;
}
#quoteouterwrap {
background:none;
display:inline-flex;
margin:2em 2.5em 2em;
width:18em;
height:20em;
}
This seems to work for clearing the overlap around this element.
This highlighted element bothers me now, along with these
#counterwidget {
display:block;
max-width:30%;
margin:-10em auto;
background:none;
}
.counterwrapper {
background: linear-gradient(#aaa 5%, #555 2%, #000);
max-width:6.25em;
width:5.75em;
height:0.938em;
border:0px outset black;
border-top-left-radius: 50px;
border-bottom-right-radius: 50px;
padding-bottom:1px;
box-shadow:0px -1px 1px 1px #333;
margin:-1.7em auto;
}
As I’m not sure if the negative margins are ok, or shouldn’t be there. I know I should rarely use negatives, but in this case, I tried everything with it, and didn’t align to where I want. Also tried aligning that highlighted element (
button-holder ), and had no luck with that.
The problem is that the clock element is transformed smaller. Transforms do no alter the flow so the clock is really taking up all the space that it would have done had you not transformed it smaller.
In this case (unless you want to recode the clock completely) you have little choice but to magic number the following content into position. However you should only need to do that for the element that directly follows the clock and then get the flow of the document back to normal.
You are probably better off leaving that section alone if it is looking close to what you wanted.
So you’re saying I’m better off not using this
transform: scale(0.45) translateY(-50%);
You would be better off without it but there is no way to make that clock smaller without re-inventing the widget so you are stuck with what you have I’m afraid.
Ok. Thanks. As for other elements, I think they look fine now. I’ve fixed up the negative margins on them. Except the
.counterwrapper, which I’m not sure about changing its margins. And am still seeing left column being a bit wider than the right. It’s a lot better, but still needs work.
Been looking at my left column again, still trying to find out why it’s wider than it should be. My only guess was because of this element
When I removed it last night, nothing changed. Maybe it’s either the archive wrapper or the
flex-container to the followers. Otherwise, I don’t see anything else that may be causing it. All gaps have been resolved as far as I can tell, looking through my code.
Add justify-content:space-between here:
#widgetscontainer {
display: flex;
background: none;
padding: 0.5em 0;
justify-content: space-between;
}
Remove this rule completely:
#entries {
width: 9.625em;
height: auto;
background: none;
}
Remove the margin-left from this rule:
.flex-container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 6.75em;
background: none;
align-content: flex-start;
/* margin-left: 7em; */
}
@PaulOB thanks.
Do you mean to remove the #entries entirely? Also, what does the
> * mean in
.columns > * {
flex:1 0 0;
}
Went Googling for it, but couldn’t find any explanation.
Yes remove that css as its not needed.
The ‘>’ is a child combinator and selects only elements that are direct children of the selector to its left. It does not select grandchildren.
The asterisk is the universal selector and represents all elements. In the code snippet above it will match any element that would be in that position (whether it be a div or span or anything).
Ok, removed it. Still didn’t change anything. Cool, thanks for that explanation. I take my comment about it back a step; I did find where it said about using * , but did not find any example like what you have.
.columns > * {
flex:1 0 0;
}
Oh. I see why…
Need to make changes to the archive wrapper.
It wasn’t like that before. You seem to have moved that Blog Archive outside of its previous context.
The Blog Archive html needs to be inside the archiveheader div or else it becomes a flex item and you get three columns across.
If you are calling it a header then why aren’t you using a header tag of suitable rank.
Yeah wasn’t. It became like that when I removed
#entries . I will use the header tag instead.
So instead of,
.archiveheader I can do
h3.archiveheader, since I have a class name for that?
Ok I think it’s not working out because
<div class="archiveheader">Blog Archive</div>
I think the end tag to this should be at the end before the closing Blog Archive html. Like this :
<div class="blogarchivewrapper">
<h2 class="archiveheader">
Blog Archive
</h2>
</div>