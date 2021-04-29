Mobile blog

Do you realise that margin:-13em auto means that there is a top margin of -13em and also a bottom margin of -13em?
Yes, can see that. I understand. It’s a shorthand.
Look for the reason why there are vertical gaps. You rarely need to use negative margins. Things will naturally be in the right place if you do it correctly.
This is a hard one for me. I don’t have an owl’s eye. But can try. Also, left column is looking wider yet again. I thought we had fixed it. Think maybe my container may have messed it up.
#widgetscontainer {
display:flex;
height:auto;
background:blue;
padding: 0.5em 0;
margin: -13em auto;
}
Ok, take care, while I try my best to sort all this. I’m not perfect , but I can definitely try my best.