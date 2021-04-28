Mobile blog

HTML & CSS
#189

@PaulOB no, I mentioned where I am talking about

between the quotebox and them.

Distance between blog archive and followers is fine. However, now the follower squares are too far apart with the container I have put in.

**#widgetscontainer {**
**  width:24em;**
**  height:24em;**
**  background:blue;**
**}**

#entries {
  width:9.625em;
  height:auto;
  background:none;
}

.flex-container {
   display: flex;
   flex-wrap: wrap;
   width: 6.75em;
   background:none;
}

image

The horizontal spacing between the rows.

#190

Ok problem resolved with above issue

align-content: flex-start;

no reason why you cant use a sensible horizontal margin to align them. However I thought that was how you had them aligned anyway.

Yes, you’re right. I did have this

margin:0 auto;

Added it back.

#191

Would it make sense to add a horizontal margin to this :

#widgetscontainer {
    display: flex;
    width: 24em;
    height: auto;
    background: blue;
    padding: 0.5em 0;
    **margin: -13em auto;**
}

To move it up?

#192

You need to find the reason why there is a gap in the first place. Once you solve that problem then you don’t need to move anything much.

Do you realise that margin:-13em auto means that there is a top margin of -13em and also a bottom margin of -13em?

That will not only drag the element upwards it will also pull the following element upwards as well and just compound the issues.

Look for the reason why there are vertical gaps. You rarely need to use negative margins. Things will naturally be in the right place if you do it correctly.

Back tomorrow now. :slight_smile:

2 Likes
#193

Do you realise that margin:-13em auto means that there is a top margin of -13em and also a bottom margin of -13em?

Yes, can see that. I understand. It’s a shorthand.

Look for the reason why there are vertical gaps. You rarely need to use negative margins. Things will naturally be in the right place if you do it correctly.

This is a hard one for me. I don’t have an owl’s eye. But can try. Also, left column is looking wider yet again. I thought we had fixed it. Think maybe my container may have messed it up.

#widgetscontainer {
  display:flex;
  height:auto;
  background:blue;
  padding: 0.5em 0;
  margin: -13em auto;
}

Ok, take care, while I try my best to sort all this. I’m not perfect :slight_smile: , but I can definitely try my best.

#194

A big gap here.

Screen Shot 2021-04-28 at 14.41.36

Open your developer tools and highlight the elements in the left column.

From this screenshot you can clearly see where all the extra space is coming from.

Screen Shot 2021-04-28 at 14.42.12
Screen Shot 2021-04-28 at 14.42.12506×828 62.2 KB

The margin-bottom on that rule is creating a big gap.

If you remove the margin-bottom you get a smaller gap.

e.g.

Screen Shot 2021-04-28 at 14.44.59
Screen Shot 2021-04-28 at 14.44.59489×686 191 KB

there is still a gap above blog archive and if you look above the image you can see a highlighted light green box. That is your element called photo-border.

#photo-border {
    display: flex;
    background: rgba(100,50,175,0.18);
    width: 18.01em;
    border: none;
    position: relative;
    top: -30.0em;
    left: 1.2em;
    align-items: center;
    padding: 2.8em;
}

You have used position:relative to move it which as we have mentioned countless times doesn’t actually move anything physically and should not be used for structural content. The gap above the blog archives is the space where this photo border image would have lived.

I don’t know what the photo border is supposed to do anyway as I can’t see it well enough with my eyes. If its supposed to be an effect on top of the holly image then it should have been incorporated into that block and probably placed absolutely on top but I don’t really have any idea what it is supposed to be. (I’ve only just realised you have an animated cat stuck in there also but I can hardly see it.)

1 Like
#195

@PaulOB thank you for pointing all this out. I was looking into the counter below the clock earlier, noticing that there is a negative margin there, which I thought that might have been causing it :

#counterwidget {
  display:block;
  max-width:30%;
  margin:-10em auto;
  background:none;
 
}

.counterwrapper {
  background: linear-gradient(#aaa 5%, #555 2%, #000);
  max-width:6.25em;
  width:5.75em;
  height:0.938em;
  border:0px outset black;
  border-top-left-radius: 50px;
  border-bottom-right-radius: 50px;
  padding-bottom:1px;
  box-shadow:0px -1px 1px 1px #333;
  margin:-1.7em auto;
}

Both these have negative margins in there. The photo border is just a decorative, as I had wanted to look like the example quote box I had found from Johnny Cash. You can’t see it cause its opacity is set to really low values.

Screenshot_2021-04-20 Johnny Cash Quote Box
Screenshot_2021-04-20 Johnny Cash Quote Box960×720 87.8 KB

I will take a look at it, along with that big gap and see what I can do :slight_smile:.

#196

The margin-bottom on that rule is creating a big gap.

If you remove the margin-bottom you get a smaller gap.

Margin-bottom meaning the one that is 10em


#quoteouterwrap {
  background:none;
  display:inline-flex;
  margin:10em 1.2em;
  width:18em;
  height:20em;
}
#197

<div id="photo-border"></div>

Should probably put it either as a stand alone with a wrapper, or with this somewhere:

<div id="quoteouterwrap">
    <div class="wrap">
      <a class="photo-wrap" href="https://imgbb.com/">
        <img class="photo" src="https://i.ibb.co/q0C4D4M/58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n.jpg" alt="Girl Image">
          <div class="speech">
            <p>Hey!</p>
          </div>
      </a>
      <div class="workwrap">
        <blockquote class="work">
          <p><span class="ldquo">“</span> <span class="letsfocus">Let's focus on the<br>things we can do.</span><span class="rdquo">”</span></p>
        <footer> <cite class="author">Holly B. Tucker</cite></footer>
        </blockquote>
        <p class="occupation">Blogger <a class="horror" href="https://www.hollyshorrorland.com/">Holly's Horrorland</a></p>
      </div>
      <div class="shinebox shine-animationtop"></div>
      <div class="shinebox shine-animation"></div>
    </div>
</div>
#198

No the 10em in that rule is top and bottom shorthand as you already pointed out a couple of posts back. You would need to change it so that there is no margin-bottom but keep the margin-top (for now).

margin:10em 1.2em 0;

If you don’t understand the shorthand then take some time to read up on it as there are millions of resources around to explain it.

Eventually you will reduce that top margin to near zero also but at the moment you can’t remove that margin because the element above (playhouse) it is misplaced because of negative margins once again.

You will need to keep working all the way up that column and correct all the overlaps.

1 Like
#199

Ok. I understand. I’m trying to get to everything, just one step at a time.

#200

You will need to keep working all the way up that column and correct all the overlaps.

Overlaps caused by the negative margins I suppose.

#201

This is how #playhouse is looking now


#playhouse {
    width:18em;
    height:14.375em;
    background:none;
    box-shadow:none;
    border:1px solid white;
    margin:0 auto;
 
}

image
image531×1853 112 KB

Photo border changed to absolute and moved into place like so :

#photo-border {
  display: flex;
  background: rgba(100,50,175,0.18);
  width: 18.01em;
  border: none;
  position: absolute;
  top: 87.7em;
  left: 6.8em;
  align-items: center;
  padding: 2.8em;
}

And #quoteouterwrap :

#quoteouterwrap {
  background:none;
  display:inline-flex;
  margin:10em 1.2em 0;
  width:18em;
  height:20em;
}
#202 
#quoteouterwrap {
  background:none;
  display:inline-flex;
  margin:2em 2.5em 2em;
  width:18em;
  height:20em;
}

This seems to work for clearing the overlap around this element.

image
image470×687 66.3 KB

#203

Think I got all negative margins sorted out.

Now the gap to the clock

image
image498×1490 113 KB

#204

Untitled
Untitled1822×1080 507 KB

This highlighted element bothers me now, along with these

#counterwidget {
  display:block;
  max-width:30%;
  margin:-10em auto;
  background:none;
 
}

.counterwrapper {
  background: linear-gradient(#aaa 5%, #555 2%, #000);
  max-width:6.25em;
  width:5.75em;
  height:0.938em;
  border:0px outset black;
  border-top-left-radius: 50px;
  border-bottom-right-radius: 50px;
  padding-bottom:1px;
  box-shadow:0px -1px 1px 1px #333;
  margin:-1.7em auto;
}

As I’m not sure if the negative margins are ok, or shouldn’t be there. I know I should rarely use negatives, but in this case, I tried everything with it, and didn’t align to where I want. Also tried aligning that highlighted element ( button-holder ), and had no luck with that.

#205

The problem is that the clock element is transformed smaller. Transforms do no alter the flow so the clock is really taking up all the space that it would have done had you not transformed it smaller.

In this case (unless you want to recode the clock completely) you have little choice but to magic number the following content into position. However you should only need to do that for the element that directly follows the clock and then get the flow of the document back to normal.

You are probably better off leaving that section alone if it is looking close to what you wanted.

1 Like
#206

So you’re saying I’m better off not using this

transform: scale(0.45) translateY(-50%);

#207

You would be better off without it but there is no way to make that clock smaller without re-inventing the widget so you are stuck with what you have I’m afraid.

#208

Ok. Thanks. As for other elements, I think they look fine now. I’ve fixed up the negative margins on them. Except the .counterwrapper, which I’m not sure about changing its margins. And am still seeing left column being a bit wider than the right. It’s a lot better, but still needs work.