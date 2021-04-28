Mobile blog

A big gap here.

Open your developer tools and highlight the elements in the left column.

From this screenshot you can clearly see where all the extra space is coming from.

The margin-bottom on that rule is creating a big gap.

If you remove the margin-bottom you get a smaller gap.

e.g.

there is still a gap above blog archive and if you look above the image you can see a highlighted light green box. That is your element called photo-border.

#photo-border { display: flex; background: rgba(100,50,175,0.18); width: 18.01em; border: none; position: relative; top: -30.0em; left: 1.2em; align-items: center; padding: 2.8em; }

You have used position:relative to move it which as we have mentioned countless times doesn’t actually move anything physically and should not be used for structural content. The gap above the blog archives is the space where this photo border image would have lived.

I don’t know what the photo border is supposed to do anyway as I can’t see it well enough with my eyes. If its supposed to be an effect on top of the holly image then it should have been incorporated into that block and probably placed absolutely on top but I don’t really have any idea what it is supposed to be. (I’ve only just realised you have an animated cat stuck in there also but I can hardly see it.)