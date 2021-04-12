Mobile blog

So this then :
.main-footer {/*new changes */
max-width:1280px;
width:1280px;
}
You don’t need both
max-width and
width. Remove the
width if you want it to match the wrapper. Having a fixed width will prevent the footer getting smaller at narrower screen sizes.
Width removed. Now having a bigger gap at the right side on mobile.
Are you referring to the 10px padding you have set on
body?
If that’s not the problem, then you will need to post your new code - all relevant HTML and CSS.
@TechnoBear , I’m referring to what you said earlier…
So I did that, but a gap still remains on mobile view.
And I’m asking you whether the gap you are referring to is the one created by the
body {padding: 10px;} rule. If you use dev tool to remove that rule, the gap I see goes away.
If I’m looking at the wrong thing, then you will need to explain the issue more clearly.
Ok I will try removing that.
Did not help. It’s either the gap next to the column that shows up, or the gap next to the footer. When I try fixing one, the other happens. I don’t get this at all. Both appearing at the right side.
What device are you using? I can’t reproduce that issue.
Edit:
More to the point, what code are you using? I’d assumed you had updated your live site, but clearly not. As we have said countless times before, if you want others to help, you need to provide the code to let us reproduce the issue.
@TechnoBear it’s a Motorola z2 Play using Firefox version 87.0.0-rc.1. What do you mean what code? I’m on my blog live site HTML, CSS. I have given you the code in previous mentions. What specific code are you looking for?
On your live site I’m still seeing a width of 80em for footer.
Ok, yes. It’s what I put after you said that I don’t need both
max-width and
width.
But at no point did I tell you to change the width from 1280px.
No, you didn’t. The 80em I have is = 1280px, so nothing really changed.
You seem to have missed or misread Paul’s post:
And if I have my font size set differently to yours, what then?
I don’t know about that…
I now have :
.main-footer {/*new changes */
max-width:80em;
border: 0px solid lime;
background: black;
box-shadow: none;
margin: auto;
margin-top:4px;
padding: 60px;
}
.mywrapper {
max-width: 80em;
margin: auto;
}
Should be a match now.