Mobile blog

#1

So here’s a screenshot of what my blog currently looks like. I’m liking it, but I feel that it needs improvement. Been reading into how to make your blog mobile friendly, and they mention using media queries, which I have, but I haven’t been able to get it to work.

#2

Media queries is not necessary as long as hard-coded widths are not used. Use EM or percentage to set widths.

<!doctype html><html lang="en-gb">
<head>
 <meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height, initial-scale=1">

<link rel="stylesheet" media="screen" href="screen.css">
<title> home Page </title>

<style>
 p  {margin: 0 auto 1em;}
div {
  width: 88%; max-width:  42em; 
  margin: 1em auto;
  border: dotted 3px RED;
  background-color: f5f5f5; color: BLUE;
}
.tac {text-align: center;}  
</style>

</head>
<body>
 <h1> Google Mobile Friendly Test for responsive web page </h1>

 <div>
   <p>
     This web page is Google Mobile Friendly and can be tested with the following link:
  </p>
   
   <p class="tac">
     <a href="https://search.google.com/test/mobile-friendly">
        Googe Mobile Friendly Test 
     </a>
    </p>
   
   <p>
      This web page can be tested on your desktop and does not require  to be online.
   </p>

   <p>
     Copy and paste the source code of this page, click above link, select &lt;Code&gt; and paste into the text box.
   </p>  

 </div> 

</body>
</html>