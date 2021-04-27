Mobile blog

I will try that. Would the current media query having 768px not work?
“Try adding this:”
.columns > *{
flex:1
0 0;
}
Adding that to the media query?
I will try that. Would the current media query having 768px not work?
“Try adding this:”
.columns > *{
flex:1
0 0;
}
Adding that to the media query?
No add it next to this rule.
.columns {
display: flex;
}
/* add it here */
.columns > * {
flex:1 0 0;
}
Ok thanks. I didn’t understand when you said
Then you need to add a media query for smaller screens and stop this happening as there is no room for the text. Its all padding and no space for the text.
Well, I did, but didn’t know what element is needed for the media query. Did you mean to add
main-footer to this…
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
/* For mobile phones: */
Yes you can remove the padding in the media query.
Why is your footer only 80% and not matching the rest of the page at 80em mx-width?
I would do this:
.main-footer{max-width:80em}
@media screen and (max-width:768px) {
.post-footer{padding:40px 0;}
}
There’s another stupid margin here that needs to be removed as it is causing a big overlap.
margin: -6.7em auto;
.flex-container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 6.75em;
background: none;
float: right;
clear: right;
margin: -6.7em auto;
}
Change it to
margin: 0 auto;
There’s another stupid margin here that needs to be removed as it is causing a big overlap.
margin: -6.7em auto;
Thank you for pointing this out. I will remove that. Sounds like it’s the one that’s causing this…
The big overlap you mention.
Why is your footer only 80% and not matching the rest of the page at 80em mx-width?
Good question. Guess I was trying to sort it out to align the same way for both desktop and phone.
@PaulOB hi. Just done all the changes, and now it’s back to this. Will check on mobile again.
Change it to
margin: 0 auto;
That’s moved it down too much.
That’s because you have negative margins everywhere and no structure.
The entries should be floated left and the .flex-container floated right (or instead both wrapped in a flexbox container instead of floating).
Then you can remove the negative margins on both and they will align nicely.
Why is your photo border position absolute and why does it have height (which is a wrong height anyway). And why oh why does it have negative top and bottom margins of 30em!!
#photo-border {
display: flex;
background: rgba(100,50,175,0.18);
width: 18.01em;
/* height: 5.5em; */
border: none;
/* margin: -30em 1.2em; */
position: relative;/* not absolute*/
align-items: center;
}
You should be spotting all these things yourself now as they are quite obvious.
All the way up that left column there are similar mistakes where you have misplaced elements and then corrected with magic number margins. You don’t need any of them if you do it properly.
Ok, so
#entries
float: left;
.flex-container float:right;
Why is your photo border position absolute
Then it shouldn’t, as it isn’t going on top of anything. Tho I think it would, cause it goes onto
.wrap { }. Height - I want it to be that wide, but can see that it’s possible to do with padding.
why does it have negative top and bottom margins of 30em!
I know I should, but it will take me time to. I’m still learning , and trying to be patient with this. Trying not to give up, as I don’t want to. I want to do it right. Remember, I’m a total starter, though…I have been working with HTML for some years now.
But since you have guided me through this, it’s helped me to see that in those years, I haven’t been doing it right. I’m still trying to work on it, but sometimes forget some of these mistakes, rules…etc, that I need to pay more attention to. I’m sorry if this upsets you. Not intending to upset anyone.
Already floated the
flex-container, but had margin with that
.flex-container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 6.75em;
background:none;
float:right;
clear:right;
margin:0 auto;
}
I have removed that now.
I don’t know where this is positioned now
#photo-border {
display: flex;
background: rgba(100,50,175,0.18);
width: 18.01em;
border: none;
position: relative;
align-items: center;
}
Not seeing it.
All the way up that left column there are similar mistakes where you have misplaced elements and then corrected with magic number margins. You don’t need any of them if you do it properly.
Besides the
calendar-wrapper which you have the margins to that.
Yes and no margins and no clear property on either.
Ok done.
.flex-container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 6.75em;
background:none;
float:right;
}
#entries {
float:left;
width:9.625em;
height:auto;
background:none;
}
.flex-container floated right (or instead both wrapped in a flexbox container instead of floating).
This may be best; a container for both elements. I have too much spacing between the quotebox and them.
If you are talking about the distance between the blog archive and the followers then there’s no reason why you cant use a sensible horizontal margin to align them. However I thought that was how you had them aligned anyway.
You need to address the big gap above those elements. I have already mentioned those before.
@PaulOB no, I mentioned where I am talking about
between the quotebox and them.
Distance between blog archive and followers is fine. However, now the follower squares are too far apart with the container I have put in.
**#widgetscontainer {**
** width:24em;**
** height:24em;**
** background:blue;**
**}**
#entries {
width:9.625em;
height:auto;
background:none;
}
.flex-container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 6.75em;
background:none;
}
The horizontal spacing between the rows.
Ok problem resolved with above issue
align-content: flex-start;
no reason why you cant use a sensible horizontal margin to align them. However I thought that was how you had them aligned anyway.
Yes, you’re right. I did have this
margin:0 auto;
Added it back.
Would it make sense to add a horizontal margin to this :
#widgetscontainer {
display: flex;
width: 24em;
height: auto;
background: blue;
padding: 0.5em 0;
**margin: -13em auto;**
}
To move it up?
You need to find the reason why there is a gap in the first place. Once you solve that problem then you don’t need to move anything much.
Do you realise that margin:-13em auto means that there is a top margin of -13em and also a bottom margin of -13em?
That will not only drag the element upwards it will also pull the following element upwards as well and just compound the issues.
Look for the reason why there are vertical gaps. You rarely need to use negative margins. Things will naturally be in the right place if you do it correctly.
Back tomorrow now.
Do you realise that margin:-13em auto means that there is a top margin of -13em and also a bottom margin of -13em?
Yes, can see that. I understand. It’s a shorthand.
Look for the reason why there are vertical gaps. You rarely need to use negative margins. Things will naturally be in the right place if you do it correctly.
This is a hard one for me. I don’t have an owl’s eye. But can try. Also, left column is looking wider yet again. I thought we had fixed it. Think maybe my container may have messed it up.
#widgetscontainer {
display:flex;
height:auto;
background:blue;
padding: 0.5em 0;
margin: -13em auto;
}
Ok, take care, while I try my best to sort all this. I’m not perfect , but I can definitely try my best.