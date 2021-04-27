Mobile blog

ladans37: ladans37: That’s moved it down too much.

That’s because you have negative margins everywhere and no structure.

The entries should be floated left and the .flex-container floated right (or instead both wrapped in a flexbox container instead of floating).

Then you can remove the negative margins on both and they will align nicely.

Why is your photo border position absolute and why does it have height (which is a wrong height anyway). And why oh why does it have negative top and bottom margins of 30em!!

#photo-border { display: flex; background: rgba(100,50,175,0.18); width: 18.01em; /* height: 5.5em; */ border: none; /* margin: -30em 1.2em; */ position: relative;/* not absolute*/ align-items: center; }

You should be spotting all these things yourself now as they are quite obvious.

All the way up that left column there are similar mistakes where you have misplaced elements and then corrected with magic number margins. You don’t need any of them if you do it properly.