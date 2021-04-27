Mobile blog

@PaulOB I will try this out, thanks. So both images can be same size, and show as expected?
No you will have to edit the images in your paint package so that you have a top half and a bottom half that match exactly. They need to have the same aspect ratios in order to be scaled properly. It’s probably too late to worry now though.
Ok I worked it out. It’s like this now, with the CSS you edited
The blue box is the svg I was talking about earlier, which was originally on the yellow wrapper, but I probably can leave that out now.
I added to this
#flowerwrap {
background:salmon;
width: 12em;
margin:2em 4em;
position:absolute;
}
Ok so for the images, you said
max-width:100% and
height:auto
I tried that with this :
.hastooltip {
cursor: pointer;
display: block;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/xJ9RWCK/Screenshot-2021-03-08-Holly-s-Horrorland.png);
background-size: 100%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
height: 15.938em;
max-width: 100%;
color: white;
margin-top: 0;
height: auto;
}
And it disappeared.
Just had a closer look at your screenshot of those images. You are referring to the inline images. I thought you meant the one at the right sidebar.
figure{margin:0; border:3px ridge black; padding: 0.5em 0.5em 0.2em 0.5em; max-width:100%;}.tmblr-iframe{position:absolute}.tmblr-iframe.hide{display:none}.tmblr-iframe--amp-cta-button{visibility:hidden;position:fixed;bottom:10px;left:50%;transform:translateX(-50%);z-index:100}.tmblr-iframe--amp-cta-button.tmblr-iframe--loaded{visibility:visible;animation:iframe-app-cta-transition .2s ease-out}
figure.tmblr-full { /* inline images in posts */
margin: 0;
}
figure.tmblr-full img { /* inline images in posts */
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
Added the above two CSS lines. I got them from my old blog layout. But I still see column overflow on mobile, as I had shared a screen shot of it previously. Something still not right. Guessing that I don’t need the first CSS.
Yes images using the img tag. Not background images.
I actually highlighted one of the images in question in my screenshot.
You probably want to make the columns the same size as the right column is wider now.
Try adding this:
.columns > *{
flex:1 0 0;
}
Then you need to add a media query for smaller screens and stop this happening as there is no room for the text. Its all padding and no space for the text.
You don’t need the margin top & bottom or the padding top on this rule.
#flower {
width: 12em;
padding-top: 12.38em;
margin: 6em auto;
border: none;
}
I will try that. Would the current media query having 768px not work?
“Try adding this:”
.columns > *{
flex:1
0 0;
}
Adding that to the media query?
No add it next to this rule.
.columns {
display: flex;
}
/* add it here */
.columns > * {
flex:1 0 0;
}
Ok thanks. I didn’t understand when you said
Then you need to add a media query for smaller screens and stop this happening as there is no room for the text. Its all padding and no space for the text.
Well, I did, but didn’t know what element is needed for the media query. Did you mean to add
main-footer to this…
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
/* For mobile phones: */
Yes you can remove the padding in the media query.
Why is your footer only 80% and not matching the rest of the page at 80em mx-width?
I would do this:
.main-footer{max-width:80em}
@media screen and (max-width:768px) {
.post-footer{padding:40px 0;}
}
There’s another stupid margin here that needs to be removed as it is causing a big overlap.
margin: -6.7em auto;
.flex-container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 6.75em;
background: none;
float: right;
clear: right;
margin: -6.7em auto;
}
Change it to
margin: 0 auto;
There’s another stupid margin here that needs to be removed as it is causing a big overlap.
margin: -6.7em auto;
Thank you for pointing this out. I will remove that. Sounds like it’s the one that’s causing this…
The big overlap you mention.
Why is your footer only 80% and not matching the rest of the page at 80em mx-width?
Good question. Guess I was trying to sort it out to align the same way for both desktop and phone.
@PaulOB hi. Just done all the changes, and now it’s back to this. Will check on mobile again.
Change it to
margin: 0 auto;
That’s moved it down too much.
That’s because you have negative margins everywhere and no structure.
The entries should be floated left and the .flex-container floated right (or instead both wrapped in a flexbox container instead of floating).
Then you can remove the negative margins on both and they will align nicely.
Why is your photo border position absolute and why does it have height (which is a wrong height anyway). And why oh why does it have negative top and bottom margins of 30em!!
#photo-border {
display: flex;
background: rgba(100,50,175,0.18);
width: 18.01em;
/* height: 5.5em; */
border: none;
/* margin: -30em 1.2em; */
position: relative;/* not absolute*/
align-items: center;
}
You should be spotting all these things yourself now as they are quite obvious.
All the way up that left column there are similar mistakes where you have misplaced elements and then corrected with magic number margins. You don’t need any of them if you do it properly.
Ok, so
#entries
float: left;
.flex-container float:right;
Why is your photo border position absolute
Then it shouldn’t, as it isn’t going on top of anything. Tho I think it would, cause it goes onto
.wrap { }. Height - I want it to be that wide, but can see that it’s possible to do with padding.
why does it have negative top and bottom margins of 30em!
I know I should, but it will take me time to. I’m still learning , and trying to be patient with this. Trying not to give up, as I don’t want to. I want to do it right. Remember, I’m a total starter, though…I have been working with HTML for some years now.
But since you have guided me through this, it’s helped me to see that in those years, I haven’t been doing it right. I’m still trying to work on it, but sometimes forget some of these mistakes, rules…etc, that I need to pay more attention to. I’m sorry if this upsets you. Not intending to upset anyone.
Already floated the
flex-container, but had margin with that
.flex-container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 6.75em;
background:none;
float:right;
clear:right;
margin:0 auto;
}
I have removed that now.
I don’t know where this is positioned now
#photo-border {
display: flex;
background: rgba(100,50,175,0.18);
width: 18.01em;
border: none;
position: relative;
align-items: center;
}
Not seeing it.
All the way up that left column there are similar mistakes where you have misplaced elements and then corrected with magic number margins. You don’t need any of them if you do it properly.
Besides the
calendar-wrapper which you have the margins to that.