Mobile blog

@PaulOB . Oh! Sorry bout that! I’ll see what I can do. I thought I had saved it.
Ok how about this one?
Here’s everything in a nutshell for the
#tagcloud and
#flower. I have put the flower in the tagcloud wrapper, so all can be moved at once. Or still individually, while within the wrapper if needed.
#flower{
z-index:9999;
position: relative;
top:-6em;
left:-0.7em;
width: 12em;
height: 12em;
padding-top: 16.25em;
margin: 9em auto;
border: none;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/CHHMHrR/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-260nw-48419839.jpg);
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-size: 100% auto;
}
#ripples {
z-index:9999;
position: absolute;
width: 11.5em;
height: 4em;
top: 6em;
left: -1.5em;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/BBqP9YX/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-bottom.jpg);
background-size: 132% auto;
background-position: 0 -9.75em;
filter: url(#turbulence);
}
@media ( max-width:25em ) {
#flower{
width: 12em;
padding-top: 12.38em;
margin: 6em auto;
border: none;
}
}
#tagcloudwrap {
background:gold;
padding:0.5em;
margin:21em auto;
}
#htmltagcloud{
/******************************************
* CUSTOMIZE CLOUD CSS BELOW (optional)
*/
margin:0 auto 0 auto;
padding:2em;
padding-top:250px;
background:rgba(0,0,0,1);
font-size:8px;
font-family:Fertigo Pro, Karla, Arial, Verdana;
z-index:9999;
/******************************************
* END CUSTOMIZE
*/
}
<div id="tagcloudwrap">
<div id="flowerwrap">
<div id="flower">
<div id="ripples"></div>
</div>
</div>
<svg>
<filter id="turbulence">
<feTurbulence id="sea-filter"
numOctaves="3"
seed="2"
baseFrequency="0.02 0.05"/>
<feDisplacementMap
scale="10"
in="SourceGraphic"
in2=""/>
<animate
xlink:href="#sea-filter"
attributeName="baseFrequency"
dur="8s"
keyTimes="0;0.5;1"
values="0.02 0.06;0.04 0.08;0.02 0.06"
repeatCount="indefinite">
</animate>
</filter>
</svg>
<div id="htmltagcloud"> <span id="0" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">add</a></span> <span id="1" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/Anime" style="color:#fff; background:none;">anime</a></span> <span id="2" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">anyways</a></span> <span id="3" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">app</a></span> <span id="4" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">archive</a></span> <span id="5" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">around</a></span> <span id="6" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">blog</a></span> <span id="7" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud"style="color:orange; background:none;">change</a></span> <span id="8" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">code</a></span> <span id="9" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">cool</a></span> <span id="10" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">count</a></span> <span id="11" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">decided</a></span> <span id="12" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud"style="color:#fff; background:none;">delivering</a></span> <span id="13" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">embed</a></span> <span id="14" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">explore</a></span> <span id="15" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">facebook</a></span> <span id="16" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">feats</a></span> <span id="17" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">feed</a></span> <span id="18" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/myfeeds?pli=1" style="color:#fff; background:none;">feedburner</a></span> <span id="19" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">https</a></span> <span id="20" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">liked</a></span> <span id="21" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px #fff, 0px 0px 1px #fff, 0px 0px 1px #fff, 0px 0px 1px #fff, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">mail</a></span> <span id="22" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">mystery</a></span> <span id="23" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">open</a></span> <span id="24" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">perfect</a></span> <span id="25" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">permalink</a></span> <span id="26" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">playing</a></span> <span id="27" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">posts</a></span> <span id="28" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">ratings</a></span> <span id="29" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">read</a></span> <span id="30" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">reddit</a></span> <span id="31" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">replaced</a></span> <span id="32" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">seems</a></span> <span id="33" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">sep</a></span> <span id="34" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">seriously</a></span> <span id="35" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">shows</a></span> <span id="36" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">slow</a></span> <span id="37" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">solution</a></span> <span id="38" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">something</a></span> <span id="39" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">sounds</a></span> <span id="40" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">testing</a></span> <span id="41" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">theme</a></span> <span id="42" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">tried</a></span> <span id="43" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="https://www.tumblr.com/dashboard" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">tumblr</a></span> <span id="44" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">tweet</a></span> <span id="45" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">used</a></span> <span id="46" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">visited</a></span> <span id="47" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">wahhhh</a></span> <span id="48" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">wanna</a></span> <span id="49" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">work</a></span></div>
<div id="credit" style="position:relative; top:0px; left:-105px; text-shadow:0px 2px 1px black; z-index:9999; color:#fce5cd;">created at <a class="wordtag" href="https://tagcrowd.com" style="position:relative; top:0px; left:0px; background:none; color:orange; text-shadow:0px 2px 1px black; z-index:9999;">TagCrowd.com</a></div><!-- end tag cloud : generated by TagCrowd.com : please keep this notice -->
</div>
Forgot screen shot
That’s the wrapper. But where I have
<svg>, It shows up on devtools, and shows that it’s within the wrapper. Of course, cause I put
#flower in that, but now thinking maybe I should leave out the
<svg> from wrapper.
Well I gave it a class and put it where
#flower is. Not sure if I even need it though.
.waveripple {
border:1px solid blue;
position:relative;
top:12em;
left:4em;
width: 12em;
height: 12em;
}
Because you aren’t actually using the svg but linking to it from your css (filter url(turbulence)) then you need to position the actual svg offscreen somewhere out of the way so it doesn’t mess up the page.
Look at this example I forked from your codepen.
Notice how you can have content before the flower and content after the flower without doing anything at all.
You also made it really hard by using different sized images and then scaling them at odd fractions to get things to match up. I would have used two image exactly the same size for the top and the bottom making sure they matched up properly and then they would have fitted together more easily.
@PaulOB I will try this out, thanks. So both images can be same size, and show as expected?
No you will have to edit the images in your paint package so that you have a top half and a bottom half that match exactly. They need to have the same aspect ratios in order to be scaled properly. It’s probably too late to worry now though.
Ok I worked it out. It’s like this now, with the CSS you edited
The blue box is the svg I was talking about earlier, which was originally on the yellow wrapper, but I probably can leave that out now.
I added to this
#flowerwrap {
background:salmon;
width: 12em;
margin:2em 4em;
position:absolute;
}
Ok so for the images, you said
max-width:100% and
height:auto
I tried that with this :
.hastooltip {
cursor: pointer;
display: block;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/xJ9RWCK/Screenshot-2021-03-08-Holly-s-Horrorland.png);
background-size: 100%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
height: 15.938em;
max-width: 100%;
color: white;
margin-top: 0;
height: auto;
}
And it disappeared.
Just had a closer look at your screenshot of those images. You are referring to the inline images. I thought you meant the one at the right sidebar.
figure{margin:0; border:3px ridge black; padding: 0.5em 0.5em 0.2em 0.5em; max-width:100%;}.tmblr-iframe{position:absolute}.tmblr-iframe.hide{display:none}.tmblr-iframe--amp-cta-button{visibility:hidden;position:fixed;bottom:10px;left:50%;transform:translateX(-50%);z-index:100}.tmblr-iframe--amp-cta-button.tmblr-iframe--loaded{visibility:visible;animation:iframe-app-cta-transition .2s ease-out}
figure.tmblr-full { /* inline images in posts */
margin: 0;
}
figure.tmblr-full img { /* inline images in posts */
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
Added the above two CSS lines. I got them from my old blog layout. But I still see column overflow on mobile, as I had shared a screen shot of it previously. Something still not right. Guessing that I don’t need the first CSS.
Yes images using the img tag. Not background images.
I actually highlighted one of the images in question in my screenshot.
You probably want to make the columns the same size as the right column is wider now.
Try adding this:
.columns > *{
flex:1 0 0;
}
Then you need to add a media query for smaller screens and stop this happening as there is no room for the text. Its all padding and no space for the text.
You don’t need the margin top & bottom or the padding top on this rule.
#flower {
width: 12em;
padding-top: 12.38em;
margin: 6em auto;
border: none;
}
I will try that. Would the current media query having 768px not work?
“Try adding this:”
.columns > *{
flex:1
0 0;
}
Adding that to the media query?
No add it next to this rule.
.columns {
display: flex;
}
/* add it here */
.columns > * {
flex:1 0 0;
}
Ok thanks. I didn’t understand when you said
Then you need to add a media query for smaller screens and stop this happening as there is no room for the text. Its all padding and no space for the text.
Well, I did, but didn’t know what element is needed for the media query. Did you mean to add
main-footer to this…
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
/* For mobile phones: */
Yes you can remove the padding in the media query.
Why is your footer only 80% and not matching the rest of the page at 80em mx-width?
I would do this:
.main-footer{max-width:80em}
@media screen and (max-width:768px) {
.post-footer{padding:40px 0;}
}
There’s another stupid margin here that needs to be removed as it is causing a big overlap.
margin: -6.7em auto;
.flex-container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 6.75em;
background: none;
float: right;
clear: right;
margin: -6.7em auto;
}
Change it to
margin: 0 auto;
There’s another stupid margin here that needs to be removed as it is causing a big overlap.
margin: -6.7em auto;
Thank you for pointing this out. I will remove that. Sounds like it’s the one that’s causing this…
The big overlap you mention.
Why is your footer only 80% and not matching the rest of the page at 80em mx-width?
Good question. Guess I was trying to sort it out to align the same way for both desktop and phone.