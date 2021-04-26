Mobile blog

Here’s everything in a nutshell for the
#tagcloud and
#flower. I have put the flower in the tagcloud wrapper, so all can be moved at once. Or still individually, while within the wrapper if needed.
#flower{
z-index:9999;
position: relative;
top:-6em;
left:-0.7em;
width: 12em;
height: 12em;
padding-top: 16.25em;
margin: 9em auto;
border: none;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/CHHMHrR/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-260nw-48419839.jpg);
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-size: 100% auto;
}
#ripples {
z-index:9999;
position: absolute;
width: 11.5em;
height: 4em;
top: 6em;
left: -1.5em;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/BBqP9YX/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-bottom.jpg);
background-size: 132% auto;
background-position: 0 -9.75em;
filter: url(#turbulence);
}
@media ( max-width:25em ) {
#flower{
width: 12em;
padding-top: 12.38em;
margin: 6em auto;
border: none;
}
}
#tagcloudwrap {
background:gold;
padding:0.5em;
margin:21em auto;
}
#htmltagcloud{
/******************************************
* CUSTOMIZE CLOUD CSS BELOW (optional)
*/
margin:0 auto 0 auto;
padding:2em;
padding-top:250px;
background:rgba(0,0,0,1);
font-size:8px;
font-family:Fertigo Pro, Karla, Arial, Verdana;
z-index:9999;
/******************************************
* END CUSTOMIZE
*/
}
<div id="tagcloudwrap">
<div id="flowerwrap">
<div id="flower">
<div id="ripples"></div>
</div>
</div>
<svg>
<filter id="turbulence">
<feTurbulence id="sea-filter"
numOctaves="3"
seed="2"
baseFrequency="0.02 0.05"/>
<feDisplacementMap
scale="10"
in="SourceGraphic"
in2=""/>
<animate
xlink:href="#sea-filter"
attributeName="baseFrequency"
dur="8s"
keyTimes="0;0.5;1"
values="0.02 0.06;0.04 0.08;0.02 0.06"
repeatCount="indefinite">
</animate>
</filter>
</svg>
<div id="htmltagcloud"> <span id="0" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">add</a></span> <span id="1" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/Anime" style="color:#fff; background:none;">anime</a></span> <span id="2" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">anyways</a></span> <span id="3" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">app</a></span> <span id="4" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">archive</a></span> <span id="5" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">around</a></span> <span id="6" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">blog</a></span> <span id="7" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud"style="color:orange; background:none;">change</a></span> <span id="8" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">code</a></span> <span id="9" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">cool</a></span> <span id="10" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">count</a></span> <span id="11" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">decided</a></span> <span id="12" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud"style="color:#fff; background:none;">delivering</a></span> <span id="13" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">embed</a></span> <span id="14" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">explore</a></span> <span id="15" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">facebook</a></span> <span id="16" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">feats</a></span> <span id="17" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">feed</a></span> <span id="18" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/myfeeds?pli=1" style="color:#fff; background:none;">feedburner</a></span> <span id="19" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">https</a></span> <span id="20" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">liked</a></span> <span id="21" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px #fff, 0px 0px 1px #fff, 0px 0px 1px #fff, 0px 0px 1px #fff, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">mail</a></span> <span id="22" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">mystery</a></span> <span id="23" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">open</a></span> <span id="24" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">perfect</a></span> <span id="25" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">permalink</a></span> <span id="26" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">playing</a></span> <span id="27" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">posts</a></span> <span id="28" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">ratings</a></span> <span id="29" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">read</a></span> <span id="30" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">reddit</a></span> <span id="31" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">replaced</a></span> <span id="32" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">seems</a></span> <span id="33" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">sep</a></span> <span id="34" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">seriously</a></span> <span id="35" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">shows</a></span> <span id="36" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">slow</a></span> <span id="37" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">solution</a></span> <span id="38" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">something</a></span> <span id="39" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">sounds</a></span> <span id="40" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">testing</a></span> <span id="41" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">theme</a></span> <span id="42" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">tried</a></span> <span id="43" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="https://www.tumblr.com/dashboard" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">tumblr</a></span> <span id="44" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">tweet</a></span> <span id="45" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">used</a></span> <span id="46" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">visited</a></span> <span id="47" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">wahhhh</a></span> <span id="48" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">wanna</a></span> <span id="49" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">work</a></span></div>
</div>