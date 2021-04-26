Mobile blog

Any images that stick out when space is less than the size of the image.
You have some images at 400px fixed width but 99% of phones are 375px or smaller
Ok so the ones that are at 400px.
Just went through and removed the widths and margins where they were. I now have this :
.tagline {
padding:0.2em 0em;
}
.header {
text-align: center;
color: #000000;
font-family: StreetScript Redux, Arial, Freestyle Script;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 0;
padding-top: 2rem;
}
html,
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
font-family: sans-serif;
}
body {
padding: 10px;
}
.columns {
flex-direction: column;
}
I’m not seeing any image showing 400px. Where they at?
Your images are still too wide as seen here.
Add max-width:100% and height:auto to those images.
The right column is also still too wide for the wrapper as you can see from the overlap. I’ve coloured the right column red so you can see its too big for the wrapper
Remove the width, height and margin from this one.
#monthlyevents-wrapper {
width: 20.625em;
height: 20.625em;
margin: 3em 2em;
}
Remove the margin top and width from this one:
#htmltagcloud {
margin: -87em auto 0 auto;
padding: 2em;
padding-top: 250px;
background: rgba(0,0,0,1);
width: 350px;
font-size: 8px;
font-family: Fertigo Pro, Karla, Arial, Verdana;
z-index: 9999;
}
Remove the top and bottom margin from this one:
.currentevents {
width: 20.625em;
height: 20.625em;
margin: -18em auto;
border: none;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: 25% 85%;
z-index: 9999;
box-shadow: none;
}
It will then look roughly like this.
As you can see the red is now contained inside the parent green wrapper.
You will then need to sort out the flower and tagcloud as I assume those elements should be in the tagcloud wrapper rather than dragging everything up and down with margins. There’s also an svg mixed in that region.
You should be able to get rid of all those large top and bottom margins. When you need to absolutely position something on top of something else then make sure those elements are in the same stacking context and controlled properly.
So, make this :
#monthlyevents-wrapper {
width: 20.625em;
height: 20.625em;
margin: 3em 2em;
}
As
#monthlyevents-wrapper {
width: 0;
height: 0;
margin: 0;
}
Or just remove that CSS?
Nevermind, just done the above for
#monthlyevents-wrapper, and is looking better now.
And here it is
Just like yours. Will sort out
#flower. I think there’s no wrapper for that, so will add one.
Does this make sense?
Not much!
It’s a blank pen.
@PaulOB . Oh! Sorry bout that! I’ll see what I can do. I thought I had saved it.
Ok how about this one?
Here’s everything in a nutshell for the
#tagcloud and
#flower. I have put the flower in the tagcloud wrapper, so all can be moved at once. Or still individually, while within the wrapper if needed.
#flower{
z-index:9999;
position: relative;
top:-6em;
left:-0.7em;
width: 12em;
height: 12em;
padding-top: 16.25em;
margin: 9em auto;
border: none;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/CHHMHrR/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-260nw-48419839.jpg);
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-size: 100% auto;
}
#ripples {
z-index:9999;
position: absolute;
width: 11.5em;
height: 4em;
top: 6em;
left: -1.5em;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/BBqP9YX/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-bottom.jpg);
background-size: 132% auto;
background-position: 0 -9.75em;
filter: url(#turbulence);
}
@media ( max-width:25em ) {
#flower{
width: 12em;
padding-top: 12.38em;
margin: 6em auto;
border: none;
}
}
#tagcloudwrap {
background:gold;
padding:0.5em;
margin:21em auto;
}
#htmltagcloud{
/******************************************
* CUSTOMIZE CLOUD CSS BELOW (optional)
*/
margin:0 auto 0 auto;
padding:2em;
padding-top:250px;
background:rgba(0,0,0,1);
font-size:8px;
font-family:Fertigo Pro, Karla, Arial, Verdana;
z-index:9999;
/******************************************
* END CUSTOMIZE
*/
}
<div id="tagcloudwrap">
<div id="flowerwrap">
<div id="flower">
<div id="ripples"></div>
</div>
</div>
<svg>
<filter id="turbulence">
<feTurbulence id="sea-filter"
numOctaves="3"
seed="2"
baseFrequency="0.02 0.05"/>
<feDisplacementMap
scale="10"
in="SourceGraphic"
in2=""/>
<animate
xlink:href="#sea-filter"
attributeName="baseFrequency"
dur="8s"
keyTimes="0;0.5;1"
values="0.02 0.06;0.04 0.08;0.02 0.06"
repeatCount="indefinite">
</animate>
</filter>
</svg>
<div id="htmltagcloud"> <span id="0" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">add</a></span> <span id="1" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/Anime" style="color:#fff; background:none;">anime</a></span> <span id="2" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">anyways</a></span> <span id="3" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">app</a></span> <span id="4" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">archive</a></span> <span id="5" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">around</a></span> <span id="6" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">blog</a></span> <span id="7" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud"style="color:orange; background:none;">change</a></span> <span id="8" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">code</a></span> <span id="9" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">cool</a></span> <span id="10" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">count</a></span> <span id="11" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">decided</a></span> <span id="12" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud"style="color:#fff; background:none;">delivering</a></span> <span id="13" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">embed</a></span> <span id="14" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">explore</a></span> <span id="15" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">facebook</a></span> <span id="16" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">feats</a></span> <span id="17" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">feed</a></span> <span id="18" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/myfeeds?pli=1" style="color:#fff; background:none;">feedburner</a></span> <span id="19" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">https</a></span> <span id="20" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">liked</a></span> <span id="21" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px #fff, 0px 0px 1px #fff, 0px 0px 1px #fff, 0px 0px 1px #fff, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">mail</a></span> <span id="22" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">mystery</a></span> <span id="23" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">open</a></span> <span id="24" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">perfect</a></span> <span id="25" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">permalink</a></span> <span id="26" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">playing</a></span> <span id="27" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">posts</a></span> <span id="28" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">ratings</a></span> <span id="29" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">read</a></span> <span id="30" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">reddit</a></span> <span id="31" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">replaced</a></span> <span id="32" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">seems</a></span> <span id="33" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:orange; background:none;">sep</a></span> <span id="34" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">seriously</a></span> <span id="35" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">shows</a></span> <span id="36" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">slow</a></span> <span id="37" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">solution</a></span> <span id="38" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">something</a></span> <span id="39" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">sounds</a></span> <span id="40" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">testing</a></span> <span id="41" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">theme</a></span> <span id="42" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">tried</a></span> <span id="43" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="https://www.tumblr.com/dashboard" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">tumblr</a></span> <span id="44" class="wrd tagcloud6"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">tweet</a></span> <span id="45" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">used</a></span> <span id="46" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#000; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">visited</a></span> <span id="47" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">wahhhh</a></span> <span id="48" class="wrd tagcloud0"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:#fff; background:none;">wanna</a></span> <span id="49" class="wrd tagcloud10"><a class="wordtag" href="#tagcloud" style="color:darkred; background:none; text-shadow:0px 0px 1px brown, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 0px 0px 1px white, 6px 0px 12px #fff, -6px 0px 12px #fff;">work</a></span></div>
<div id="credit" style="position:relative; top:0px; left:-105px; text-shadow:0px 2px 1px black; z-index:9999; color:#fce5cd;">created at <a class="wordtag" href="https://tagcrowd.com" style="position:relative; top:0px; left:0px; background:none; color:orange; text-shadow:0px 2px 1px black; z-index:9999;">TagCrowd.com</a></div><!-- end tag cloud : generated by TagCrowd.com : please keep this notice -->
</div>
Forgot screen shot
That’s the wrapper. But where I have
<svg>, It shows up on devtools, and shows that it’s within the wrapper. Of course, cause I put
#flower in that, but now thinking maybe I should leave out the
<svg> from wrapper.
Well I gave it a class and put it where
#flower is. Not sure if I even need it though.
.waveripple {
border:1px solid blue;
position:relative;
top:12em;
left:4em;
width: 12em;
height: 12em;
}
Because you aren’t actually using the svg but linking to it from your css (filter url(turbulence)) then you need to position the actual svg offscreen somewhere out of the way so it doesn’t mess up the page.
Look at this example I forked from your codepen.
Notice how you can have content before the flower and content after the flower without doing anything at all.
You also made it really hard by using different sized images and then scaling them at odd fractions to get things to match up. I would have used two image exactly the same size for the top and the bottom making sure they matched up properly and then they would have fitted together more easily.
@PaulOB I will try this out, thanks. So both images can be same size, and show as expected?
No you will have to edit the images in your paint package so that you have a top half and a bottom half that match exactly. They need to have the same aspect ratios in order to be scaled properly. It’s probably too late to worry now though.
Ok I worked it out. It’s like this now, with the CSS you edited
The blue box is the svg I was talking about earlier, which was originally on the yellow wrapper, but I probably can leave that out now.
I added to this
#flowerwrap {
background:salmon;
width: 12em;
margin:2em 4em;
position:absolute;
}