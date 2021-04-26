Mobile blog

Your images are still too wide as seen here.

Add max-width:100% and height:auto to those images.

The right column is also still too wide for the wrapper as you can see from the overlap. I’ve coloured the right column red so you can see its too big for the wrapper

Remove the width, height and margin from this one.

#monthlyevents-wrapper { width: 20.625em; height: 20.625em; margin: 3em 2em; }

Remove the margin top and width from this one:

#htmltagcloud { margin: -87em auto 0 auto; padding: 2em; padding-top: 250px; background: rgba(0,0,0,1); width: 350px; font-size: 8px; font-family: Fertigo Pro, Karla, Arial, Verdana; z-index: 9999; }

Remove the top and bottom margin from this one:

.currentevents { width: 20.625em; height: 20.625em; margin: -18em auto; border: none; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: 25% 85%; z-index: 9999; box-shadow: none; }

It will then look roughly like this.

As you can see the red is now contained inside the parent green wrapper.

You will then need to sort out the flower and tagcloud as I assume those elements should be in the tagcloud wrapper rather than dragging everything up and down with margins. There’s also an svg mixed in that region.

You should be able to get rid of all those large top and bottom margins. When you need to absolutely position something on top of something else then make sure those elements are in the same stacking context and controlled properly.