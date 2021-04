ladans37: ladans37: Well for one thing, my footer will not stretch to the same width as my columns. I have been playing around with it and the columns CSS to no avail :

The main wrapper is 1280px wide so I don’t see anything in your main-footer code that matches that?

Also:

max-width:81.25em; width:76.2em;

You can’t have max-width and width using the same units (px) because all you will get is the smaller of the 2. If width is smaller then that’s what the width will be. If max-width is smaller then that’s what the max-width (and consequently the width) will be. One of them is superfluous. None of them match 1280px anyway.