Mobile blog

#138

@PaulOB ok. I tried to make an example of what you’re saying, and I think I now can see what’s happening…

#139

Tried removing width:, but still not centered. I have align-items:center;. I’ll try doing margin: 0 auto:

#140

It won’t have any effect on an element that is 100% wide.

Look at parent elements.

#141

Ok, looking at this

.nav {
  text-transform: capitalize;
  letter-spacing: 0.25em;
  line-height:0.5em;
  font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
  font-size: 4.5vw;
  font-weight: 900;
  text-align:center;
}
#142

Look at header.

#143

@PaulOB gotcha, I see the catch


.header {
    width:100%; <--- 

}
#144

Is it possible that I still can have the header all on one line, and not two like this?

Screenshot_20210424-120307
Screenshot_20210424-1203071080×1920 257 KB
.

I just prefer this one…

Screenshot_20210424-190905
Screenshot_20210424-1909051080×1920 323 KB

But if that causes problems, then I’ll just go with the first :slight_smile:

#145

Still trying to center it. can’t do without the margin:, but then it would go back to what I had before :

nav ol {
 

list-style: none;

line-height:0em;

padding: 0.531em;

padding-left:0.563em;

padding-right:0.563em;

margin: 0 3.1em;  /* play with this for mobile */

display: flex;

flex-wrap:wrap;

justify-content: space-between;

width:100vw;

height: auto;

background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);

}

And you’re saying to not have both, margin and width.

#146

And I’m still having this problem…

Screenshot_20210424-190933
Screenshot_20210424-1909331080×1920 309 KB

#147

Start from the top and work down.

html, body {
    margin-left: -2em;
    margin-right: auto;
    padding: 0;
    font-family: sans-serif;
}

The first rule for your page and you have shifted the html element 2em to the left and the body also 2 em to the left which means before you even start putting content into your page you have dragged the whole page 4em (64px approx) off the left side of the viewport. Your whole page is skewed before you even start putting content into it!

Then because you have created this offset you give the header a margin-left of 16% so that it doesn’t hide off screen. You also give the header 100% width so no the page is 116% wide and too big to fit in any container or screen without causing a scroll. You have destroyed any natural alignment in one fell swoop.

You then once again give a 100vw width and massive margins to your columns.

.columns {
    flex-direction: column;
    margin: 0 7.40em;
    width: 100vw;
}

That makes that element 14.8em too wide for any container and will cause a scrollbar.

If you give a background color to .myWrapper for testing you will see that the whole page does not fit in that wrapper and yet it is supposed to be holding all the content.

Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 09.58.32
Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 09.58.321197×727 292 KB

All the space to the right of the red background is overflow where your content does not fit. You need to make sure that all your content fits inside its container without a scrollbar appearing or content sticking out.

Another one here with 100vw width and margins.

.tagline {
    margin: 0 1em;
    width: 100%;
    padding: 0.2em 0em;
}

If I tweak just a couple of things and remove those silly widths and margins and set a max-width of 100% on some of your images the whole thing starts to slot into place.

Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 10.06.28
Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 10.06.28482×831 102 KB

Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 10.08.37
Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 10.08.371632×864 286 KB

As you can see all content is now inside that temporary red background.

You just have to think logically about what you are doing. You can’t put something bigger on the inside.

#148

" on some of your images "

Are you referring to the inline images that have the borders?

#149

Any images that stick out when space is less than the size of the image.

You have some images at 400px fixed width but 99% of phones are 375px or smaller

#150

Ok so the ones that are at 400px.

#151

Just went through and removed the widths and margins where they were. I now have this :

  .tagline {
    padding:0.2em 0em;
  }

.header {
  text-align: center;
  color: #000000;
  font-family: StreetScript Redux, Arial, Freestyle Script;
  font-weight: bold;
  margin: 0;
  padding-top: 2rem;
}
html,
body {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  font-family: sans-serif;
}

body {
  padding: 10px;
}

.columns {
    flex-direction: column;
  }

I’m not seeing any image showing 400px. Where they at?

#152

Here’s a desktop screenshot of what it looks like now

image
image1670×4821 1.2 MB

#153

Your images are still too wide as seen here.

Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 14.12.12
Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 14.12.12473×778 92.9 KB

Add max-width:100% and height:auto to those images.

The right column is also still too wide for the wrapper as you can see from the overlap. I’ve coloured the right column red so you can see its too big for the wrapper

Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 16.26.21
Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 16.26.211470×601 216 KB
.

Remove the width, height and margin from this one.

#monthlyevents-wrapper {
    width: 20.625em;
    height: 20.625em;
    margin: 3em 2em;
}

Remove the margin top and width from this one:

#htmltagcloud {
    margin: -87em auto 0 auto;
    padding: 2em;
    padding-top: 250px;
    background: rgba(0,0,0,1);
    width: 350px;
    font-size: 8px;
    font-family: Fertigo Pro, Karla, Arial, Verdana;
    z-index: 9999;
}

Remove the top and bottom margin from this one:

.currentevents {
    width: 20.625em;
    height: 20.625em;
    margin: -18em auto;
    border: none;
    background-repeat: no-repeat;
    background-size: 25% 85%;
    z-index: 9999;
    box-shadow: none;
}

It will then look roughly like this.

Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 16.37.25
Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 16.37.251584×992 338 KB

As you can see the red is now contained inside the parent green wrapper.

You will then need to sort out the flower and tagcloud as I assume those elements should be in the tagcloud wrapper rather than dragging everything up and down with margins. There’s also an svg mixed in that region.

You should be able to get rid of all those large top and bottom margins. When you need to absolutely position something on top of something else then make sure those elements are in the same stacking context and controlled properly.

#154

So, make this :

#monthlyevents-wrapper {
    width: 20.625em;
    height: 20.625em;
    margin: 3em 2em;
}

As

#monthlyevents-wrapper {
    width: 0;
    height: 0;
    margin: 0;
}

Or just remove that CSS?

#155

Nevermind, just done the above for #monthlyevents-wrapper, and is looking better now.

#156

And here it is

image
image1600×1034 332 KB

Just like yours. Will sort out #flower. I think there’s no wrapper for that, so will add one.

#157

Does this make sense?