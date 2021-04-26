Mobile blog

Start from the top and work down.

html, body { margin-left: -2em; margin-right: auto; padding: 0; font-family: sans-serif; }

The first rule for your page and you have shifted the html element 2em to the left and the body also 2 em to the left which means before you even start putting content into your page you have dragged the whole page 4em (64px approx) off the left side of the viewport. Your whole page is skewed before you even start putting content into it!

Then because you have created this offset you give the header a margin-left of 16% so that it doesn’t hide off screen. You also give the header 100% width so no the page is 116% wide and too big to fit in any container or screen without causing a scroll. You have destroyed any natural alignment in one fell swoop.

You then once again give a 100vw width and massive margins to your columns.

.columns { flex-direction: column; margin: 0 7.40em; width: 100vw; }

That makes that element 14.8em too wide for any container and will cause a scrollbar.

If you give a background color to .myWrapper for testing you will see that the whole page does not fit in that wrapper and yet it is supposed to be holding all the content.

All the space to the right of the red background is overflow where your content does not fit. You need to make sure that all your content fits inside its container without a scrollbar appearing or content sticking out.

Another one here with 100vw width and margins.

.tagline { margin: 0 1em; width: 100%; padding: 0.2em 0em; }

If I tweak just a couple of things and remove those silly widths and margins and set a max-width of 100% on some of your images the whole thing starts to slot into place.

As you can see all content is now inside that temporary red background.

You just have to think logically about what you are doing. You can’t put something bigger on the inside.