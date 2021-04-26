Mobile blog

Try it and see which suits best
How can you have a horizontal margin
I was using it to center the nav. . Tried eliminating it and use only width, but that did not satisfy my centering needs.
That wasn’t what Paul asked. He asked
That’s a different question altogether.
Right. Ok, so they’re two different things and do different things.
You are not understanding the basic CSS box model.
If the viewport is say 320px wide and your element is 100vw then the element is 320px wide. There is no space at the side for a margin. The element becomes over-constrained and something has to give.
If you have an element that is 100% wide and you give it 50px margins then the only space it can fit inside will be 100% + 100px. That is exactly 100px too big for any normal container. You can’t have more space on the inside than on the outside unless you are in the fifth dimension perhaps.
@PaulOB ok. I tried to make an example of what you’re saying, and I think I now can see what’s happening…
Tried removing width:, but still not centered. I have
align-items:center;. I’ll try doing
margin: 0 auto:
It won’t have any effect on an element that is 100% wide.
Look at parent elements.
Ok, looking at this
.nav {
text-transform: capitalize;
letter-spacing: 0.25em;
line-height:0.5em;
font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
font-size: 4.5vw;
font-weight: 900;
text-align:center;
}
Look at header.
@PaulOB gotcha, I see the catch
.header {
width:100%; <---
}
Is it possible that I still can have the header all on one line, and not two like this?
I just prefer this one…
But if that causes problems, then I’ll just go with the first
Still trying to center it. can’t do without the
margin:, but then it would go back to what I had before :
nav ol {
list-style: none;
line-height:0em;
padding: 0.531em;
padding-left:0.563em;
padding-right:0.563em;
margin: 0 3.1em; /* play with this for mobile */
display: flex;
flex-wrap:wrap;
justify-content: space-between;
width:100vw;
height: auto;
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
And you’re saying to not have both, margin and width.
Start from the top and work down.
html, body {
margin-left: -2em;
margin-right: auto;
padding: 0;
font-family: sans-serif;
}
The first rule for your page and you have shifted the html element 2em to the left and the body also 2 em to the left which means before you even start putting content into your page you have dragged the whole page 4em (64px approx) off the left side of the viewport. Your whole page is skewed before you even start putting content into it!
Then because you have created this offset you give the header a margin-left of 16% so that it doesn’t hide off screen. You also give the header 100% width so no the page is 116% wide and too big to fit in any container or screen without causing a scroll. You have destroyed any natural alignment in one fell swoop.
You then once again give a 100vw width and massive margins to your columns.
.columns {
flex-direction: column;
margin: 0 7.40em;
width: 100vw;
}
That makes that element 14.8em too wide for any container and will cause a scrollbar.
If you give a background color to .myWrapper for testing you will see that the whole page does not fit in that wrapper and yet it is supposed to be holding all the content.
All the space to the right of the red background is overflow where your content does not fit. You need to make sure that all your content fits inside its container without a scrollbar appearing or content sticking out.
Another one here with 100vw width and margins.
.tagline {
margin: 0 1em;
width: 100%;
padding: 0.2em 0em;
}
If I tweak just a couple of things and remove those silly widths and margins and set a max-width of 100% on some of your images the whole thing starts to slot into place.
As you can see all content is now inside that temporary red background.
You just have to think logically about what you are doing. You can’t put something bigger on the inside.
" on some of your images "
Are you referring to the inline images that have the borders?
Any images that stick out when space is less than the size of the image.
You have some images at 400px fixed width but 99% of phones are 375px or smaller
Ok so the ones that are at 400px.
Just went through and removed the widths and margins where they were. I now have this :
.tagline {
padding:0.2em 0em;
}
.header {
text-align: center;
color: #000000;
font-family: StreetScript Redux, Arial, Freestyle Script;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 0;
padding-top: 2rem;
}
html,
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
font-family: sans-serif;
}
body {
padding: 10px;
}
.columns {
flex-direction: column;
}
I’m not seeing any image showing 400px. Where they at?