Mobile blog

So I have this
/* media queries */
@media screen and (max-width: 800px) {
.columns {
flex-direction: column;
}
.column {
margin: 10px 0;
}
.main-column {
order: -1;
}
.nav ol {
list-style: none;
line-height:0px;
padding: 8.5px;
padding-left:9px;
padding-right:9px;
margin: 1rem auto;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
max-width: 400px;
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
}
I put the nav ol in there, nothing is changing when I try to make changes. I had changed the max-width to 400 from the original 400, to see what would happen, and nothing did. I don’t know why it’s not working. I tried to Google on it, but can’t find anything about the problem.