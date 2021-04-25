Mobile blog

HTML & CSS
#114

Got that sorted, thanks. I tried using backdrop-filter:blur(…), but it seems not supported. Anyway to filter the image without affecting the whole thing? Here’s code again:

.wrap {
  width:18em; 
  height:20em;
  display: inline-flex;
  position: relative; 
  margin: 0 auto; 
  padding-top: 20.5px;  
  padding-bottom: 155px; 
  background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg);
  background-size:cover;
  background-position:center;
  border: none;
}
#115

Put the image in its own element and shim it underneath the content (assuming there is content).

e.g.

.wrap {
  width:18em; 
  min-height:20em;
  display: inline-flex;
  position: relative; 
  margin: 0 auto; 
  padding-top: 21px;  
  padding-bottom: 155px; 
  border: none;
  color:#fff;
}
.wrap:before{
  content:"";
  position:absolute;
  z-index:-1;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  top:0;
 background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg);
  background-size:cover;
  background-position:center;
 filter:blur(5px);
}

<div class="wrap">
  <p>Testing text on top</p>
</div>

Stop using half pixels and fixed heights when you don’t need them.

#116

@PaulOB thanks. Can I use half em’s then? e.g. - 2.5 em?

#117

One pixel is the smallest unit your computer can display ( ignoring double or more density systems as they still map to one pixel).

There is no such thing as half a pixel so unless it’s some random bug that needs to be squashed it’s pointless to use in day to use. In over 20 years and through about 1000 sites I have never needed to use half a pixel.

Yes you can use fractions for ems, rem and percent because they are larger than one pixel.

#118

@PaulOB . You said my nav is too big to fit mobile. Are you seeing it like this on yours?

Screenshot_20210423-124850
Screenshot_20210423-1248501080×1920 255 KB

#119

Yes the Nav is all overlapping like your screenshot.

Home and Archive are the only links that are not overlapped.

#120

Yeah, I understand. I’ll either need a resize or just go with a different design for it to display better on mobile.

#121

Many use a “Hamburger” mobile menu, but you may get away with just wrapping the menu to a second line, which is easier to do.

#122

Or could do a fixed, and let the rest of the page scroll.

#123

@SamA74

may get away with just wrapping the menu to a second line, which is easier to do.

Yes, using flex-wrap:. Is this what you mean?

#124

Yes, that would be one way to do it.

#125

Forgot to mention display:flex along with that.

#126

display: flex is prerequisite to using flex-wrap, so that that should go without saying. :slightly_smiling_face:

#127

So I have this

/* media queries */

@media screen and (max-width: 800px) {
  .columns {
    flex-direction: column;
  }
  .column {
    margin: 10px 0;
  }
  .main-column {
    order: -1;
  }
  
.nav ol {
  list-style: none;
  line-height:0px;
  padding: 8.5px;
  padding-left:9px;
  padding-right:9px;
  margin: 1rem auto;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: space-between;
  max-width: 400px;
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}

}

I put the nav ol in there, nothing is changing when I try to make changes. I had changed the max-width to 400 from the original 400, to see what would happen, and nothing did. I don’t know why it’s not working. I tried to Google on it, but can’t find anything about the problem.

#128

Ok never mind that. I added this :

@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
  /* For mobile phones: */
  .nav ol {
  list-style: none;
  line-height:0px;
  padding: 0.531em;
  padding-left:0.563em;
  padding-right:0.563em;
  margin: 1rem auto;
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap:wrap;
  max-width:100%;
  min-width:50%;
  justify-content: space-between;
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}

Looks like it’s working now.

#129

Loving this :smiley: . Now to fix the main-column. Looks awful. The other two are fine.

Screenshot_20210424-120307
Screenshot_20210424-1203071080×1920 257 KB

#130

Screenshot_20210424-190905
Screenshot_20210424-1909051080×1920 323 KB

My eureka moment. Not sure why the screen shot is like this, cause margin on both sides on my phone show evenly. Running into an overlap issue now, here…

Screenshot_20210424-190933
Screenshot_20210424-1909331080×1920 309 KB

Here’s the code again :

@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
  /* For mobile phones: */
.nav {
  text-transform: capitalize;
  letter-spacing: 0.25em;
  font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
  font-size: 4.5vw;
  font-weight: 900;
  text-align:center;
}
.nav ol {
  list-style: none;
  line-height:0em;
  padding: 0.531em;
  padding-left:0.563em;
  padding-right:0.563em;
  margin: 0 3.1em; /* play with this for mobile */
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap:wrap;
  justify-content: space-between;
  width:100vw;
  height: auto;
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
.nav li {
  display: inline-block;
}
.nav a {
  color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5);
  font-weight: 900;
  transition-duration: 0.3s;
  transition-timing-function: linear, ease-in-out;
  text-decoration: none;
}

.columns {
    flex-direction: column;
     margin: 0 7.40em; /* play with this for mobile */
     width:100vw;
  }
  .column {
    margin: 0.625em 0;
  }
  .main-column {
    order: -1;
  }
  
  figure {
    margin: 0;
    border: 3px ridge black;
    padding: 0.5em 0.5em 0.2em 0.5em;
    
  }
  
  .tagline {
    margin: 0 1em;
    width:100%;
  }
  
  .header {
    width:100%;
    text-align: center;
  }
  
}
#131

What does this rule say to you?

.nav ol {
  margin: 0 3.1em; 
  width:100vw;
}

How can you have a horizontal margin and a 100vw width.

100vw is the complete width of the viewport there is no room for margins so something has to give.

It looks like you don’t actually need a width there at all anyway.

#132

@PaulOB so either get rid of the margin, or width.

#133

Try it and see which suits best :wink:

