Mobile blog

My eureka moment. Not sure why the screen shot is like this, cause margin on both sides on my phone show evenly. Running into an overlap issue now, here…
Here’s the code again :
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
/* For mobile phones: */
.nav {
text-transform: capitalize;
letter-spacing: 0.25em;
font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
font-size: 4.5vw;
font-weight: 900;
text-align:center;
}
.nav ol {
list-style: none;
line-height:0em;
padding: 0.531em;
padding-left:0.563em;
padding-right:0.563em;
margin: 0 3.1em; /* play with this for mobile */
display: flex;
flex-wrap:wrap;
justify-content: space-between;
width:100vw;
height: auto;
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
.nav li {
display: inline-block;
}
.nav a {
color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5);
font-weight: 900;
transition-duration: 0.3s;
transition-timing-function: linear, ease-in-out;
text-decoration: none;
}
.columns {
flex-direction: column;
margin: 0 7.40em; /* play with this for mobile */
width:100vw;
}
.column {
margin: 0.625em 0;
}
.main-column {
order: -1;
}
figure {
margin: 0;
border: 3px ridge black;
padding: 0.5em 0.5em 0.2em 0.5em;
}
.tagline {
margin: 0 1em;
width:100%;
}
.header {
width:100%;
text-align: center;
}
}