Mobile blog

#109

Hm, strange. Spelling is correct as far as I know.

#111

And yet if you click on that link, the image does appear correctly.

Might I respectfully suggest that Google does not know everything? eek

#112

Ok, so? Just leave it then?

#113

This filter requires a value, Eg: filter: blur(5px)

#114

Got that sorted, thanks. I tried using backdrop-filter:blur(…), but it seems not supported. Anyway to filter the image without affecting the whole thing? Here’s code again:

.wrap {
  width:18em; 
  height:20em;
  display: inline-flex;
  position: relative; 
  margin: 0 auto; 
  padding-top: 20.5px;  
  padding-bottom: 155px; 
  background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg);
  background-size:cover;
  background-position:center;
  border: none;
}
#115

Put the image in its own element and shim it underneath the content (assuming there is content).

e.g.

.wrap {
  width:18em; 
  min-height:20em;
  display: inline-flex;
  position: relative; 
  margin: 0 auto; 
  padding-top: 21px;  
  padding-bottom: 155px; 
  border: none;
  color:#fff;
}
.wrap:before{
  content:"";
  position:absolute;
  z-index:-1;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  top:0;
 background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg);
  background-size:cover;
  background-position:center;
 filter:blur(5px);
}

<div class="wrap">
  <p>Testing text on top</p>
</div>

Stop using half pixels and fixed heights when you don’t need them.

#116

@PaulOB thanks. Can I use half em’s then? e.g. - 2.5 em?

#117

One pixel is the smallest unit your computer can display ( ignoring double or more density systems as they still map to one pixel).

There is no such thing as half a pixel so unless it’s some random bug that needs to be squashed it’s pointless to use in day to use. In over 20 years and through about 1000 sites I have never needed to use half a pixel.

Yes you can use fractions for ems, rem and percent because they are larger than one pixel.

#118

@PaulOB . You said my nav is too big to fit mobile. Are you seeing it like this on yours?

Screenshot_20210423-124850
Screenshot_20210423-124850

#119

Yes the Nav is all overlapping like your screenshot.

Home and Archive are the only links that are not overlapped.

#120

Yeah, I understand. I’ll either need a resize or just go with a different design for it to display better on mobile.

#121

Many use a “Hamburger” mobile menu, but you may get away with just wrapping the menu to a second line, which is easier to do.

#122

Or could do a fixed, and let the rest of the page scroll.

#123

@SamA74

may get away with just wrapping the menu to a second line, which is easier to do.

Yes, using flex-wrap:. Is this what you mean?

#124

Yes, that would be one way to do it.

#125

Forgot to mention display:flex along with that.

#126

display: flex is prerequisite to using flex-wrap, so that that should go without saying. :slightly_smiling_face:

#127

So I have this

/* media queries */

@media screen and (max-width: 800px) {
  .columns {
    flex-direction: column;
  }
  .column {
    margin: 10px 0;
  }
  .main-column {
    order: -1;
  }
  
.nav ol {
  list-style: none;
  line-height:0px;
  padding: 8.5px;
  padding-left:9px;
  padding-right:9px;
  margin: 1rem auto;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: space-between;
  max-width: 400px;
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}

}

I put the nav ol in there, nothing is changing when I try to make changes. I had changed the max-width to 400 from the original 400, to see what would happen, and nothing did. I don’t know why it’s not working. I tried to Google on it, but can’t find anything about the problem.

#128

Ok never mind that. I added this :

@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
  /* For mobile phones: */
  .nav ol {
  list-style: none;
  line-height:0px;
  padding: 0.531em;
  padding-left:0.563em;
  padding-right:0.563em;
  margin: 1rem auto;
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap:wrap;
  max-width:100%;
  min-width:50%;
  justify-content: space-between;
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}

Looks like it’s working now.

#129

Loving this :smiley: . Now to fix the main-column. Looks awful. The other two are fine.

Screenshot_20210424-120307
Screenshot_20210424-120307