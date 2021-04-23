Mobile blog

One pixel is the smallest unit your computer can display ( ignoring double or more density systems as they still map to one pixel).

There is no such thing as half a pixel so unless it’s some random bug that needs to be squashed it’s pointless to use in day to use. In over 20 years and through about 1000 sites I have never needed to use half a pixel.

Yes you can use fractions for ems, rem and percent because they are larger than one pixel.