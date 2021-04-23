Mobile blog

The image does not exist. Check the spelling.
Hm, strange. Spelling is correct as far as I know.
And yet if you click on that link, the image does appear correctly.
Might I respectfully suggest that Google does not know everything?
Ok, so? Just leave it then?
This filter requires a value, Eg:
filter: blur(5px)
Got that sorted, thanks. I tried using backdrop-filter:blur(…), but it seems not supported. Anyway to filter the image without affecting the whole thing? Here’s code again:
.wrap {
width:18em;
height:20em;
display: inline-flex;
position: relative;
margin: 0 auto;
padding-top: 20.5px;
padding-bottom: 155px;
background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg);
background-size:cover;
background-position:center;
border: none;
}
Put the image in its own element and shim it underneath the content (assuming there is content).
e.g.
.wrap {
width:18em;
min-height:20em;
display: inline-flex;
position: relative;
margin: 0 auto;
padding-top: 21px;
padding-bottom: 155px;
border: none;
color:#fff;
}
.wrap:before{
content:"";
position:absolute;
z-index:-1;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
top:0;
background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg);
background-size:cover;
background-position:center;
filter:blur(5px);
}
<div class="wrap">
<p>Testing text on top</p>
</div>
Stop using half pixels and fixed heights when you don’t need them.
@PaulOB thanks. Can I use half em’s then? e.g. - 2.5 em?
One pixel is the smallest unit your computer can display ( ignoring double or more density systems as they still map to one pixel).
There is no such thing as half a pixel so unless it’s some random bug that needs to be squashed it’s pointless to use in day to use. In over 20 years and through about 1000 sites I have never needed to use half a pixel.
Yes you can use fractions for ems, rem and percent because they are larger than one pixel.
@PaulOB . You said my nav is too big to fit mobile. Are you seeing it like this on yours?
Yes the Nav is all overlapping like your screenshot.
Home and Archive are the only links that are not overlapped.
Yeah, I understand. I’ll either need a resize or just go with a different design for it to display better on mobile.
Many use a “Hamburger” mobile menu, but you may get away with just wrapping the menu to a second line, which is easier to do.
Or could do a fixed, and let the rest of the page scroll.
may get away with just wrapping the menu to a second line, which is easier to do.
Yes, using
flex-wrap:. Is this what you mean?
Yes, that would be one way to do it.
Forgot to mention
display:flex along with that.
display: flex is prerequisite to using
flex-wrap, so that that should go without saying.
So I have this
/* media queries */
@media screen and (max-width: 800px) {
.columns {
flex-direction: column;
}
.column {
margin: 10px 0;
}
.main-column {
order: -1;
}
.nav ol {
list-style: none;
line-height:0px;
padding: 8.5px;
padding-left:9px;
padding-right:9px;
margin: 1rem auto;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
max-width: 400px;
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
}
I put the nav ol in there, nothing is changing when I try to make changes. I had changed the max-width to 400 from the original 400, to see what would happen, and nothing did. I don’t know why it’s not working. I tried to Google on it, but can’t find anything about the problem.
Ok never mind that. I added this :
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
/* For mobile phones: */
.nav ol {
list-style: none;
line-height:0px;
padding: 0.531em;
padding-left:0.563em;
padding-right:0.563em;
margin: 1rem auto;
display: flex;
flex-wrap:wrap;
max-width:100%;
min-width:50%;
justify-content: space-between;
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
Looks like it’s working now.