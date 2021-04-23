Mobile blog

Put the image in its own element and shim it underneath the content (assuming there is content).
e.g.
.wrap {
width:18em;
min-height:20em;
display: inline-flex;
position: relative;
margin: 0 auto;
padding-top: 21px;
padding-bottom: 155px;
border: none;
color:#fff;
}
.wrap:before{
content:"";
position:absolute;
z-index:-1;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
top:0;
background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg);
background-size:cover;
background-position:center;
filter:blur(5px);
}
<div class="wrap">
<p>Testing text on top</p>
</div>
Stop using half pixels and fixed heights when you don’t need them.