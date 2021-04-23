Mobile blog

ladans37: ladans37: All the <a></a> 's should be inside the <div> tags now.

That’s not the issue.

The issue is that you can’t nest a elements at all no matter how deep they are nested.

You can’t have one a element inside another a element. The middle one needs to be somewhere outside of the parent a element (or the outer one needs to be removed).

<div id="counterwidget"> <a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels"> <div class="counterwrapper"> <p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p> <div id="messenger"></div> </div> <div class="innercounterwrap"> <!-- this a element cannot live here <a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a> --> <div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:18px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY FEEDBURNER</div> </div> </a> </div>