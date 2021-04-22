Mobile blog

@PaulOB hi. Thanks. I knew there was something funny about the anchor within the next anchor. It should be in another div instead
@PaulOB I think I fixed it :
<!-- Start of WebFreeCounter Code -->
<div id="counterwidget">
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<div class="counterwrapper">
<p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
<div id="messenger"></div>
</div>
<div class="innercounterwrap">
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
<div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:18px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY FEEDBURNER</div>
</div>
</a>
</div>
All the
<a></a> 's should be inside the
<div> tags now.
That’s not the issue.
The issue is that you can’t nest
a elements at all no matter how deep they are nested.
You can’t have one
a element inside another
a element. The middle one needs to be somewhere outside of the parent
a element (or the outer one needs to be removed).
<div id="counterwidget">
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<div class="counterwrapper">
<p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
<div id="messenger"></div>
</div>
<div class="innercounterwrap">
<!-- this a element cannot live here
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
-->
<div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:18px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY FEEDBURNER</div>
</div>
</a>
</div>
It’s just common sense really if you have the outer
a element pointing to
https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels and the inner
a element pointing to “https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8” how can a browser possibly know where to go?
Yeah I can see it’s confusing. But they look to be different links. So where you are saying
<!-- this a element cannot live here
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
-->
The middle one needs to be somewhere outside of the parent
aelement (or the outer one needs to be removed).
I should either put
<!-- this a element cannot live here
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
-->
outside of the parent
<a></a>, as that’s the only place it can live. Or just remove the outer one. Am I understanding you correctly, or are we not on the same page?
They have different urls in their href attribute but essentially this is what you have on your page.
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?
id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
</a>
That is invalid because you can’t nest interactive content like links.
The links need to be separated completely into two links.
e.g.
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">one link</a>
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">another link</a>
Oh, ok. I see the problem now. So, should be like :
<div>
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">one link</a>
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">another link</a>
</div>
Looks much better
Ok so I went with your first route, and moved it outside of the parent
<a> like so :
<!-- Start of WebFreeCounter Code -->
<div id="counterwidget">
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<div class="counterwrapper">
<p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
<div id="messenger"></div>
</div>
<div class="innercounterwrap">
<div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:18px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY FEEDBURNER</div>
</div>
</a>
</div><!-- End of Feedburner counter widget wrapper -->
Still working my way though the left column. Ran into the issue of “moving elements” when browser resized, but I know how to fix it up now. I figured it relates to using positioning.
Getting an invalid property error when applying
filter:blur to
.wrap {
width:18em;
height:20em;
display: inline-flex;
position: relative;
margin: 0 auto;
padding-top: 20.5px;
padding-bottom: 155px;
background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg);
background-size:cover;
background-position:center;
border: none;
}
I have used it many times in other elements, so I don’t know why it would be invalid. Tho I never paid attention to the error before.
For matching images, try search by image
Your search - https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg - did not match any documents.
Suggestions:
- Make sure that all words are spelled correctly.
- Try different keywords.
- Try more general keywords.
@John_Betong that’s for searching an image. What does it have to do with
filter:blur?
The image does not exist. Check the spelling.
Hm, strange. Spelling is correct as far as I know.
And yet if you click on that link, the image does appear correctly.
Might I respectfully suggest that Google does not know everything?
Ok, so? Just leave it then?
This filter requires a value, Eg:
filter: blur(5px)
Got that sorted, thanks. I tried using backdrop-filter:blur(…), but it seems not supported. Anyway to filter the image without affecting the whole thing? Here’s code again:
.wrap {
width:18em;
height:20em;
display: inline-flex;
position: relative;
margin: 0 auto;
padding-top: 20.5px;
padding-bottom: 155px;
background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg);
background-size:cover;
background-position:center;
border: none;
}
Put the image in its own element and shim it underneath the content (assuming there is content).
e.g.
.wrap {
width:18em;
min-height:20em;
display: inline-flex;
position: relative;
margin: 0 auto;
padding-top: 21px;
padding-bottom: 155px;
border: none;
color:#fff;
}
.wrap:before{
content:"";
position:absolute;
z-index:-1;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
top:0;
background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg);
background-size:cover;
background-position:center;
filter:blur(5px);
}
<div class="wrap">
<p>Testing text on top</p>
</div>
Stop using half pixels and fixed heights when you don’t need them.
@PaulOB thanks. Can I use half em’s then? e.g. - 2.5 em?
One pixel is the smallest unit your computer can display ( ignoring double or more density systems as they still map to one pixel).
There is no such thing as half a pixel so unless it’s some random bug that needs to be squashed it’s pointless to use in day to use. In over 20 years and through about 1000 sites I have never needed to use half a pixel.
Yes you can use fractions for ems, rem and percent because they are larger than one pixel.