Mobile blog

The last closing div in that snippet has no opening div in that section you posted.
The second to last closing div is the closing div for #counterwidget.
You can’t nest an anchor inside a parent anchor as that is invalid and a link can’t have two destinations at the same time.
<!-- Start of WebFreeCounter Code -->
<div id="counterwidget">
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<div class="counterwrapper">
<p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
<div id="messenger"></div>
<!-- you can't nest an anchor inside another anchor
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
-->
</div>
<div class="innercounterwrap">
<div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:-35px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY FEEDBURNER</div>
</div>
</a>
</div><!-- End of #counterwidget div -->
</div><!-- There is no opening div for this in the example you posted -->