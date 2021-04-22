Mobile blog

They have different urls in their href attribute but essentially this is what you have on your page.
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?
id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
</a>
That is invalid because you can’t nest interactive content like links.
The links need to be separated completely into two links.
e.g.
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">one link</a>
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">another link</a>