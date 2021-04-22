Mobile blog

HTML & CSS
#94

https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp/sp-j/ladans37/index-003.html

If you used the above link and validated the source code there are no errors or warnings?

Nobody except Google knows everything :slight_smile:

When an error or warning is displayed, copy and paste into a Google search box.

1 Like
#95

“When an error or warning is displayed, copy and paste into a Google search box.”

Well yeah, done that too. So it doesn’t give you anything on how to go about fixing it. The hardest one I have come across was the X-UA compatible. No idea there.

#96

The last closing div in that snippet has no opening div in that section you posted.

The second to last closing div is the closing div for #counterwidget.

You can’t nest an anchor inside a parent anchor as that is invalid and a link can’t have two destinations at the same time.

<!-- Start of WebFreeCounter Code -->
<div id="counterwidget">
  <a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
    <div class="counterwrapper">
      <p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
      <div id="messenger"></div>
      <!-- you can't nest an anchor inside another anchor
      <a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
-->
    </div>
    <div class="innercounterwrap">
      <div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:-35px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;FEEDBURNER</div>
    </div>  
  </a>
</div><!-- End of #counterwidget div -->


</div><!-- There is no opening div for this in the example you posted -->
1 Like
#97

@PaulOB hi. Thanks. I knew there was something funny about the anchor within the next anchor. It should be in another div instead :slightly_smiling_face:

#98

@PaulOB I think I fixed it :

		<!-- Start of WebFreeCounter Code -->
<div id="counterwidget">
		<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
		<div class="counterwrapper"> 
		<p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
		<div id="messenger"></div>
      </div>
		<div class="innercounterwrap">
      <a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
		<div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:18px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;FEEDBURNER</div>   
   </div>
		</a>
</div>

All the <a></a> 's should be inside the <div> tags now.

#99

That’s not the issue.

The issue is that you can’t nest a elements at all no matter how deep they are nested.

You can’t have one a element inside another a element. The middle one needs to be somewhere outside of the parent a element (or the outer one needs to be removed).

<div id="counterwidget">
  <a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
    <div class="counterwrapper">
      <p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
      <div id="messenger"></div>
    </div>
    <div class="innercounterwrap">
      <!-- this a element cannot live here
      <a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8"    title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
      -->
      <div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:18px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;FEEDBURNER</div>
    </div>
  </a>
</div>

It’s just common sense really if you have the outer a element pointing to https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels and the inner a element pointing to “https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8” how can a browser possibly know where to go?

2 Likes
#100

It’s just common sense really if you have the outer a element pointing to https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels and the inner a element pointing to “https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8” how can a browser possibly know where to go?

Yeah I can see it’s confusing. But they look to be different links. So where you are saying

<!-- this a element cannot live here
      <a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8"    title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
      -->

The middle one needs to be somewhere outside of the parent a element (or the outer one needs to be removed).

I should either put

<!-- this a element cannot live here
      <a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8"    title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
      -->

outside of the parent <a></a>, as that’s the only place it can live. Or just remove the outer one. Am I understanding you correctly, or are we not on the same page?

#101

They have different urls in their href attribute but essentially this is what you have on your page.

<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">

   <a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard? 
 id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>

</a>

That is invalid because you can’t nest interactive content like links.

The links need to be separated completely into two links.
e.g.

<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">one link</a>

<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">another link</a>
1 Like
#102

Oh, ok. I see the problem now. So, should be like :

<div> 
   <a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">one link</a>

   <a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">another link</a>
</div>

Looks much better :slight_smile:

#103

Ok so I went with your first route, and moved it outside of the parent <a> like so :

<!-- Start of WebFreeCounter Code -->
<div id="counterwidget">
      <a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8"    title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
  <a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
    <div class="counterwrapper">
      <p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
      <div id="messenger"></div>
    </div>
    <div class="innercounterwrap">
      <div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:18px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;FEEDBURNER</div>
    </div>
  </a>
</div><!-- End of Feedburner counter widget wrapper -->
#104

Still working my way though the left column. Ran into the issue of “moving elements” when browser resized, but I know how to fix it up now. I figured it relates to using positioning.

#105

Getting an invalid property error when applying filter:blur to

.wrap {
  width:18em; 
  height:20em;
  display: inline-flex;
  position: relative; 
  margin: 0 auto; 
  padding-top: 20.5px;  
  padding-bottom: 155px; 
  background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg);
  background-size:cover;
  background-position:center;
  border: none;
}

I have used it many times in other elements, so I don’t know why it would be invalid. Tho I never paid attention to the error before.

#106

For matching images, try search by image

Your search - https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg - did not match any documents.

Suggestions:

  • Make sure that all words are spelled correctly.
  • Try different keywords.
  • Try more general keywords.
#107

@John_Betong that’s for searching an image. What does it have to do with filter:blur?

#108

The image does not exist. Check the spelling.

#109

Hm, strange. Spelling is correct as far as I know.

#111

And yet if you click on that link, the image does appear correctly.

Might I respectfully suggest that Google does not know everything? eek

1 Like
#112

Ok, so? Just leave it then?

#113

This filter requires a value, Eg: filter: blur(5px)

#114

Got that sorted, thanks. I tried using backdrop-filter:blur(…), but it seems not supported. Anyway to filter the image without affecting the whole thing? Here’s code again:

.wrap {
  width:18em; 
  height:20em;
  display: inline-flex;
  position: relative; 
  margin: 0 auto; 
  padding-top: 20.5px;  
  padding-bottom: 155px; 
  background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/yNKnpvH/holly-princessleia-dark.jpg);
  background-size:cover;
  background-position:center;
  border: none;
}