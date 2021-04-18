Mobile blog

"No wonder this Topic has reached about 80 posts "
I don’t understand ? . What do you mean?
I don’t understand ? . What do you mean?
I asked for the specific link because the link supplied validates without errors or warnings.
@John_Betong ok I think it was this one. index-002
That link validates without errors or warnings?
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fthis-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk%2Fsp%2Fsp-j%2Fladans37%2Findex-002.php
Then I don’t remember which one did not. I thought it was this one.
Try to let elements naturally occur at the point you want using flexbox,
Ok, so as I have for my follower images, and so I should for the rest of the elements instead of
position: , top: ,
left: … etc.
Trying to figure out which
<div> is which in this :
<!-- Start of WebFreeCounter Code -->
<div id="counterwidget">
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<div class="counterwrapper">
<p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
<div id="messenger"></div>
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
</div>
<div class="innercounterwrap">
<div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:-35px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY FEEDBURNER</div>
</div>
</a>
</div><!-- End of Feedburner counterwrapper wrapper -->
</div><!-- End of Feedburner counter widget wrapper -->
I know I have one missing, but also looks as though one may be either extra or in the wrong spot.
@ladans37.
…and your reason for not validating the script?
I’m only a beginner, so I’m not experienced with validation. I don’t know how to do that. Also, the code that doesn’t validate comes from the browser source code, not mine from Tumblr.
I mean, if there was any website that would actually fix the errors, then it will be a lot easier, since I don’t know what I’d have to look for. I’m just saying that I’m not familiar with this process.
@John_Betong also, I was wondering. Could the code be validated while the elements are still in place? I noticed when you validated mine, I only had the code to the clock and calendar.
@ladans37,
Check the link supplied and follow the instructions:
Note: #001
The source code of item #3 can be copied and pasted to a desktop “ladans-001.html” file and opened with any browser.
The source code can also be validated in the w3.org validator. Select the Validate by Direct Input tab and paste the source code into the text area.
Your script can be added or replaced between the body tags.
“Select the Validate by Direct Input tab and paste the source code into the text area.”
I have done this. The part I have difficulty with is the list of errors and warnings. I do not know what some of them mean. I need something that can actually say what to do in order to fix the error or warning.
https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp/sp-j/ladans37/index-003.html
If you used the above link and validated the source code there are no errors or warnings?
Nobody except Google knows everything
When an error or warning is displayed, copy and paste into a Google search box.
“When an error or warning is displayed, copy and paste into a Google search box.”
Well yeah, done that too. So it doesn’t give you anything on how to go about fixing it. The hardest one I have come across was the X-UA compatible. No idea there.
The last closing div in that snippet has no opening div in that section you posted.
The second to last closing div is the closing div for #counterwidget.
You can’t nest an anchor inside a parent anchor as that is invalid and a link can’t have two destinations at the same time.
<!-- Start of WebFreeCounter Code -->
<div id="counterwidget">
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<div class="counterwrapper">
<p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
<div id="messenger"></div>
<!-- you can't nest an anchor inside another anchor
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
-->
</div>
<div class="innercounterwrap">
<div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:-35px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY FEEDBURNER</div>
</div>
</a>
</div><!-- End of #counterwidget div -->
</div><!-- There is no opening div for this in the example you posted -->
@PaulOB hi. Thanks. I knew there was something funny about the anchor within the next anchor. It should be in another div instead
@PaulOB I think I fixed it :
<!-- Start of WebFreeCounter Code -->
<div id="counterwidget">
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<div class="counterwrapper">
<p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
<div id="messenger"></div>
</div>
<div class="innercounterwrap">
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
<div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:18px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY FEEDBURNER</div>
</div>
</a>
</div>
All the
<a></a> 's should be inside the
<div> tags now.
That’s not the issue.
The issue is that you can’t nest
a elements at all no matter how deep they are nested.
You can’t have one
a element inside another
a element. The middle one needs to be somewhere outside of the parent
a element (or the outer one needs to be removed).
<div id="counterwidget">
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<div class="counterwrapper">
<p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
<div id="messenger"></div>
</div>
<div class="innercounterwrap">
<!-- this a element cannot live here
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
-->
<div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:18px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY FEEDBURNER</div>
</div>
</a>
</div>
It’s just common sense really if you have the outer
a element pointing to
https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels and the inner
a element pointing to “https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8” how can a browser possibly know where to go?
Yeah I can see it’s confusing. But they look to be different links. So where you are saying
<!-- this a element cannot live here
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
-->
The middle one needs to be somewhere outside of the parent
aelement (or the outer one needs to be removed).
I should either put
<!-- this a element cannot live here
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
-->
outside of the parent
<a></a>, as that’s the only place it can live. Or just remove the outer one. Am I understanding you correctly, or are we not on the same page?
They have different urls in their href attribute but essentially this is what you have on your page.
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?
id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
</a>
That is invalid because you can’t nest interactive content like links.
The links need to be separated completely into two links.
e.g.
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">one link</a>
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">another link</a>