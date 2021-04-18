Mobile blog

It’s just common sense really if you have the outer a element pointing to https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels and the inner a element pointing to “https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8” how can a browser possibly know where to go?

Yeah I can see it’s confusing. But they look to be different links. So where you are saying

<!-- this a element cannot live here <a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a> -->

The middle one needs to be somewhere outside of the parent a element (or the outer one needs to be removed).

I should either put

