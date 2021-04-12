Mobile blog

So here’s a screenshot of what my blog currently looks like. I’m liking it, but I feel that it needs improvement. Been reading into how to make your blog mobile friendly, and they mention using media queries, which I have, but I haven’t been able to get it to work.
Media queries is not necessary as long as hard-coded widths are not used. Use EM or percentage to set widths.
<!doctype html><html lang="en-gb">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" media="screen" href="screen.css">
<title> home Page </title>
<style>
p {margin: 0 auto 1em;}
div {
width: 88%; max-width: 42em;
margin: 1em auto;
border: dotted 3px RED;
background-color: f5f5f5; color: BLUE;
}
.tac {text-align: center;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1> Google Mobile Friendly Test for responsive web page </h1>
<div>
<p>
This web page is Google Mobile Friendly and can be tested with the following link:
</p>
<p class="tac">
<a href="https://search.google.com/test/mobile-friendly">
Googe Mobile Friendly Test
</a>
</p>
<p>
This web page can be tested on your desktop and does not require to be online.
</p>
<p>
Copy and paste the source code of this page, click above link, select <Code> and paste into the text box.
</p>
</div>
</body>
</html>