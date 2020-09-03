Mobile Apps for Learning Coding

Hi guys
Great site, really looking forward to learning more. In the meantime, can anyone recommend any mobile apps for learning to code? I’m currently using Grasshopper and it rocks, just wondering if there are any others?
Thanks guys
