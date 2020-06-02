Mixing PHP function call and HTML in a template foreach loop

‘Better’ of course can be highly subjective and often depends on what a given developer is used to.
Your example is really the sort of thing that template engines excel at. If you like, I could make a simple Twig based example which I suspect would be easier to read and maintain once the learning curve was overcome.
If you want to stick with php’s templating then I would consider moving to the concept of templating classes. More or less off the top of my head, I might try:
class BooksTemplate {
public function render($books) : string {}
private function renderBook($book) : string {}
private function renderBookForms($book) : string {}
private function escape(string $data) : string {} // Wrapper for htmlspecialchars
}
This approach would break things up a bit and might be easier to maintain.
I am confused with:
$JSC = $row->ref .'^' . $row->author .'^' ...
<input type="text" name="$JSC">
$JSC seems to be some sort of unique identifier being used as an input element name?
You probably need to do a bit more htmlspecialchars escaping as well. Pretty much all string data should be escaped including author and title. You never know where special characters might sneak in and end up breaking your html. Which actually brings me back to templating engines as they tend to escape automatically.