Mixing PHP function call and HTML in a template foreach loop

It’s Friday and I am bored. Here is another self-contained test file:
<?php
class VerticalGroup
{
public $vertical_group_id;
public $title;
public function __construct($id,$title)
{
$this->vertical_group_id = $id;
$this->title = $title;
}
}
$vertical_groups = [
new VerticalGroup(1,'VT 1'),
new VerticalGroup(2,'VT 2'),
];
?>
<ul>
<?php foreach ($vertical_groups as $vertical_group) : ?>
<li>
<h6><?= $vertical_group->title; ?></h6>
<div>
<img src="/img/raster/vertical_groups/<?= $vertical_group->vertical_group_id ?>.jpg">
</div>
</li>
<?php endforeach; ?>
</ul>
Ru it from the command line and the output shows the expected result:
<img src="/img/raster/vertical_groups/1.jpg">
I actually suspect that when you say “it does not work” then you mean that your javascript does not work when you click on it. First thing to do is to check the actual generated html by using control-u in the browser. I suspect it was just a missing slash all along.