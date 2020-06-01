Mixing PHP function call and HTML in a template foreach loop

My rule is very simple: Always use the curly braces.
I sort-of meant that I’m never sure where they’d help or where they’re appropriate.
In the first post the OP is inside a foreach that produces
$group, how does that relate to the
$vertical_group that is being used? Or does it not, that was just to give a flavour of the layout?
droopsnoot,
I get an error… “unexpected { on line…”
They always work so, in my opinion, they are always appropriate. Never ran across a case where using them broke something. Already have too many rules to remember as it is.
Remember the {} are only used inside of actual strings. So <?= {$ whatever is not going to work.
I assume the $vertical_group was just a distraction or a test of some kind.
ahundiak,
I’ve not used braces before like this. What would be the syntax in my example?
That would be it then, not appropriate here.
I’m afraid this is one of those fish vs dynamite cases. There is simply not enough info for me to provide you with a copy/paste fix.
Take the original code I posted and paste it into a file then, from your command line, do something like “php file.php”. Look at the results and compare it to the code. Study the heredoc link in the manual I posted as well.
After that, you will either understand or your won’t.
ahundiak,
I’m going to stop trying to simplify code for these posts. Better just to post exactly what’s there…
For your benefit (and others) here’s the version version (the opening):
<ul>
<?php foreach ($vertical_groups as $vertical_group) : ?>
<li>
<h6><?= $vertical_group->title; ?></h6> *(This line DOES display the correct title)*
<!--Featured image-->
<div>
<img src="/img/raster/vertical_groups/<?= $vertical_group->vertical_group_id ?>.jpg">
</div>
<!--Featured image-->
And here’s a pic from XDebug at the crucial moment…
SO, the value is there to be used. Just a matter oh how???
It’s Friday and I am bored. Here is another self-contained test file:
<?php
class VerticalGroup
{
public $vertical_group_id;
public $title;
public function __construct($id,$title)
{
$this->vertical_group_id = $id;
$this->title = $title;
}
}
$vertical_groups = [
new VerticalGroup(1,'VT 1'),
new VerticalGroup(2,'VT 2'),
];
?>
<ul>
<?php foreach ($vertical_groups as $vertical_group) : ?>
<li>
<h6><?= $vertical_group->title; ?></h6>
<div>
<img src="/img/raster/vertical_groups/<?= $vertical_group->vertical_group_id ?>.jpg">
</div>
</li>
<?php endforeach; ?>
</ul>
Ru it from the command line and the output shows the expected result:
<img src="/img/raster/vertical_groups/1.jpg">
I actually suspect that when you say “it does not work” then you mean that your javascript does not work when you click on it. First thing to do is to check the actual generated html by using control-u in the browser. I suspect it was just a missing slash all along.
ahundiak,
Thanks again for the effort you’re putting into this. That really helps when you have a piece of code that should work but doesn’t.
You’re quite right, see image.
However, using your element in my code still does not work. When debugging, the debugger stops debugging at this line with no explanation and I get only one of the six links that appear when I hard code a 1 instead. And that link is not clickable: no mega menu functionality on it.
ahundiak (and all others who’ve chipped in),
Solved. Stupid, stupid, stupid. Learnt a lesson today.
The difference between your code and mine (apart from the origin of the class)… your vertical_group_id is public. I’d mistakenly coded mine as private. Why? What’s the point of private properties in an Entity class whose purpose is to provide information? Nada. Stupid.
I’m an idiot.
Right, enough, apologies to all and very sincere thanks for your input without which I would not have seen my stupid mistake.
You might be relying too much on that debugger tool you keep mentioning. It appears you are not seeing php generated error messages. If I change id to private in my example I get:
Fatal error: Uncaught Error:
Cannot access private property
VerticalGroup::$vertical_group_id in ...
Pretty obvious. Investigate what is happening to your error messages.
I might add that my IDE (PHPStorm) also flags this as an error even before I try to run it.
And just to save a bit of typing, id should work fine instead of vertical_group_id.
It might help if you add:
error_reporting(E_ALL);
To the top of your main file. But you really should get the error somewhere regardless.
Well …
If this really is a database entity then I should not have public properties, because then everyone and everything can just change them and save the entity - which is not what you’d want!
It would be better to make the properties private and then add getters to the object:
public function getVerticalGroupId()
{
return $this->vertical_group_id;
}
I was a big fan of using PHP HereDoc strings but after having a few problems of uploading valid PHP HereDoc syntax to the server found that spurious trailing spaces were being added to HereDoc. HereDoc does not allow trailing spaces. It was not easy to find where the problem existed especially when misleading errors were reported
I am now gradually replacing Heredoc with the following:
//=================================================
function OLD_render_group_image($group) : string {
$html = <<<EOT
<img src="/img/{$group['id']}.jpg">{$group['name']}</img>
EOT;
return $html;
}
//=================================================
function render_group_image
(
array $group
)
: string
{
if( defined( DEBUG ) ):
echo '<hr> DEBUG START' ;
echo '<br> $group["id"] ==> ' . $group["id"];
echo '<br> $group["name"] ==> ' .$group["name"];
echo 'DEBUG FINISH <hr> ';
endif;
$result = '<img src="/img/'
. $group["id"]
. '.jpg">'
. $group["name"]
. '</img>'
;
return $result;
}
Just wondering, have you ever considered sprintf?
return sprintf(
'<img src="/img/%s.jpg">%s</img>',
$group["id"],
$group["name"]
);
I think it’s easier to read because your brain doesn’t have to parse all kinds of single and double quotes all over.
For what it is worth, I have never had any issues between production and development when using heredoc. I always concatenate my generated html into one long string. Having multiple echo’s scattered throughout the code just leaves me a bit queasy.
I use sprintf quite a bit when I feel it is appropriate. However, once you have more than a few variables it can become difficult to figure out which %s belongs to which variable.
I’m not sure but think the spurious spaces get uploaded when using RSync
I don’t really see how that is possible. Heredoc is quite strict in that the ending EOT; has to start in the first column of it’s own line. To be honest, I’m not sure what “spurious trailing spaces” even means but again I don’t see how heredoc could be causing them.
Switching back and forth between php and templating can easily allow extra spaces to creep in. As can switching in and out of strings. Maybe some sort of operating system thing caused by newlines?
Might be interesting to open a new discussion and post an example.
Heredoc must finish on a new line and only have the name followed by a semicolon.
I have uploaded files with over one thousand lines and had trailing spaces after the semicolon. Error reporting does not pin point the problem and I’ve had to delete half the page to see if the error was in the first or second half, then delete half the problematic section again and again before the spurious spaces were found