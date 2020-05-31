Mixing PHP function call and HTML in a template foreach loop

ahundiak,

Pain is right!

So, looking at your code:

I wouldn’t need this:

$groups = [ ['id' => 1, 'name' => 'image1'], ['id' => 2, 'name' => 'image2'], ];

as I have my data available from the controller.

This:

foreach($groups as $group) { echo render_group_image($group) . "

"; }

would be exactly the same.

And, I could add the function as a method in my entity class and call it with something like this:

$var = $entityClass->render_group_image($group);

Yes?