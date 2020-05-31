Mixing PHP function call and HTML in a template foreach loop

As you have discovered, jumping between php and templates is a real pain especially when quoting is involved. That is one of the reasons why template engines such as Twig are so popular. However, I know you want to understand all the details.

I would suggest switching to the php heredoc string notation which not only reduces having to switch between php and templating but pretty much eliminates the quoting issue.

I would also suggest that you start to move some code into dedicated functions. I think it will help in debugging. So here is a working example:

<?php $groups = [ ['id' => 1, 'name' => 'image1'], ['id' => 2, 'name' => 'image2'], ]; foreach($groups as $group) { echo render_group_image($group) . "

"; } function render_group_image($group) : string { $html = <<<EOT <img src="/img/{$group['id']}.jpg">{$group['name']}</img> EOT; return $html; }

I used arrays here just to keep the example simple but $group->id will work just fine as well for objects.

I might add that your really should be escaping your html output but that is a refinement that can be added later.