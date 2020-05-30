Mixing PHP function call and HTML in a template foreach loop

Define doesn’t work. What error are you getting, or what is being echoed?
The foreach creates a quite a complex navigation system, including a header bar with 6 links, each of which, when clicked, shows a “mega menu” (in CSS speak). The image I am having issues with is displayed on the left of this mega menu.
That aside, the problem is nothing to do with the other code as:
-
I know I have $course_groups as an array of objects (I have successfully used the $title property of the first object just above this code and I know I do have an $id property available. This from debugging.
-
If I just use your code but replace this (<?=$vertical_group->id ?>) with this (1), it works perfectly.
p.s. You can see from my code in my later post that the values are actually different in reality. I did simplify for the post but have expanded the reply to the true values before testing. Use the later ones if you want.
So this doesn’t work:
<img src="/img/raster/vertical_groups<?=$vertical_group->vertical_group_id ?>.jpg">
But this does:
<img src="/img/raster/vertical_groups/1.jpg">
And the “error” I’m getting is that, when I view the page, I get only the first navigation link (so the foreach has only looped once) and I also don’t get the mega menu at all (so the loop is incomplete - debugging just breaks out when it gets to this line… rather unhelpfully… doesn’t say why just jumps out of the debug process… I’m using xdebug and vim)
So the code is “stopping” at this line but I have no idea why?
I can post the code for the whole template and the controller that feeds it the $course_groups array if you’d like (fair bit of it).
As you have discovered, jumping between php and templates is a real pain especially when quoting is involved. That is one of the reasons why template engines such as Twig are so popular. However, I know you want to understand all the details.
I would suggest switching to the php heredoc string notation which not only reduces having to switch between php and templating but pretty much eliminates the quoting issue.
I would also suggest that you start to move some code into dedicated functions. I think it will help in debugging. So here is a working example:
<?php
$groups = [
['id' => 1, 'name' => 'image1'],
['id' => 2, 'name' => 'image2'],
];
foreach($groups as $group) {
echo render_group_image($group) . "\n";
}
function render_group_image($group) : string {
$html = <<<EOT
<img src="/img/{$group['id']}.jpg">{$group['name']}</img>
EOT;
return $html;
}
I used arrays here just to keep the example simple but $group->id will work just fine as well for objects.
I might add that your really should be escaping your html output but that is a refinement that can be added later.
Is that because the second has a
/ before the
1 and the first does not? Or does your variable include the leading slash? What does the first show when you view source in your browser?
droopsnoot,
Thank you for your response.
I have triple checked this before I replied. No, it’s not that. I’ve made sure there is that forward slash in place. Having this <?=$vertical_group->vertical_group_id ?> doesn’t work. As I said above, I just get the one navigation link which, when clicked, does not drop down the mega menu. Removing exactly that piece of code and replacing with a 1 works beautifully.
ahundiak,
Pain is right!
So, looking at your code:
I wouldn’t need this:
$groups = [
['id' => 1, 'name' => 'image1'],
['id' => 2, 'name' => 'image2'],
];
as I have my data available from the controller.
This:
foreach($groups as $group) {
echo render_group_image($group) . "\n";
}
would be exactly the same.
And, I could add the function as a method in my entity class and call it with something like this:
$var = $entityClass->render_group_image($group);
Yes?
Sure. Don’t know what your $entityClass does nor if it should be rendering but you can make the function a method if you like.
By the way, the original code I posted was meant to be a standalone file you could run directly from the command line. Hence the data initialization. Reducing problems to small test cases can be an effective means of trouble shooting.
Is there an ambiguation issue where curly-braces might help? I’m never sure of the rules on this.
<?={$vertical_group->vertical_group_id} ?>
My rule is very simple: Always use the curly braces.
I sort-of meant that I’m never sure where they’d help or where they’re appropriate.
In the first post the OP is inside a foreach that produces
$group, how does that relate to the
$vertical_group that is being used? Or does it not, that was just to give a flavour of the layout?
droopsnoot,
I get an error… “unexpected { on line…”
They always work so, in my opinion, they are always appropriate. Never ran across a case where using them broke something. Already have too many rules to remember as it is.
Remember the {} are only used inside of actual strings. So <?= {$ whatever is not going to work.
I assume the $vertical_group was just a distraction or a test of some kind.
ahundiak,
I’ve not used braces before like this. What would be the syntax in my example?
That would be it then, not appropriate here.
I’m afraid this is one of those fish vs dynamite cases. There is simply not enough info for me to provide you with a copy/paste fix.
Take the original code I posted and paste it into a file then, from your command line, do something like “php file.php”. Look at the results and compare it to the code. Study the heredoc link in the manual I posted as well.
After that, you will either understand or your won’t.
ahundiak,
I’m going to stop trying to simplify code for these posts. Better just to post exactly what’s there…
For your benefit (and others) here’s the version version (the opening):
<ul>
<?php foreach ($vertical_groups as $vertical_group) : ?>
<li>
<h6><?= $vertical_group->title; ?></h6> *(This line DOES display the correct title)*
<!--Featured image-->
<div>
<img src="/img/raster/vertical_groups/<?= $vertical_group->vertical_group_id ?>.jpg">
</div>
<!--Featured image-->
And here’s a pic from XDebug at the crucial moment…
SO, the value is there to be used. Just a matter oh how???
It’s Friday and I am bored. Here is another self-contained test file:
<?php
class VerticalGroup
{
public $vertical_group_id;
public $title;
public function __construct($id,$title)
{
$this->vertical_group_id = $id;
$this->title = $title;
}
}
$vertical_groups = [
new VerticalGroup(1,'VT 1'),
new VerticalGroup(2,'VT 2'),
];
?>
<ul>
<?php foreach ($vertical_groups as $vertical_group) : ?>
<li>
<h6><?= $vertical_group->title; ?></h6>
<div>
<img src="/img/raster/vertical_groups/<?= $vertical_group->vertical_group_id ?>.jpg">
</div>
</li>
<?php endforeach; ?>
</ul>
Ru it from the command line and the output shows the expected result:
<img src="/img/raster/vertical_groups/1.jpg">
I actually suspect that when you say “it does not work” then you mean that your javascript does not work when you click on it. First thing to do is to check the actual generated html by using control-u in the browser. I suspect it was just a missing slash all along.
ahundiak,
Thanks again for the effort you’re putting into this. That really helps when you have a piece of code that should work but doesn’t.
You’re quite right, see image.
However, using your element in my code still does not work. When debugging, the debugger stops debugging at this line with no explanation and I get only one of the six links that appear when I hard code a 1 instead. And that link is not clickable: no mega menu functionality on it.
ahundiak (and all others who’ve chipped in),
Solved. Stupid, stupid, stupid. Learnt a lesson today.
The difference between your code and mine (apart from the origin of the class)… your vertical_group_id is public. I’d mistakenly coded mine as private. Why? What’s the point of private properties in an Entity class whose purpose is to provide information? Nada. Stupid.
I’m an idiot.
Right, enough, apologies to all and very sincere thanks for your input without which I would not have seen my stupid mistake.
You might be relying too much on that debugger tool you keep mentioning. It appears you are not seeing php generated error messages. If I change id to private in my example I get:
Fatal error: Uncaught Error:
Cannot access private property
VerticalGroup::$vertical_group_id in ...
Pretty obvious. Investigate what is happening to your error messages.
I might add that my IDE (PHPStorm) also flags this as an error even before I try to run it.
And just to save a bit of typing, id should work fine instead of vertical_group_id.