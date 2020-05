Hi.

Banging my head against…

What is wrong with this?

I am aware html element attributes require double quotes and I am aware php within double quotes is parsed and not taken as a lteral string

…code is heavily reduced for clarity…

<?php foreach ($groups as $group) : ?> <img src="/img/$vertical_group->id.jpg" (should parse to /img/1.jpg")

I have tried replacing $vertical_group->id with <?= $vertical_group->id ?> to echo it.

Thanks.