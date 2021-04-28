Mixed Associative Arrays

Hi,

I found some associative arrays having no keys. I can’t understand the purpose of such arrays. What we call them? How we delete and add elements in such arrays? Kindly explain. I have got an example program below:

<?php /* associative arrays without keys */ $array1 = array("color"=>"red",2,4); $array2 = array("a","b","color"=>"green","shape"=>"trapezoid",4); foreach($array1 as $value) echo "$value <BR>"; foreach($array2 as $value) echo "$value <BR>"; ?>

Following is the output: