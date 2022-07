Hello, I want to share to you MiroTalk!

MiroTalk WebRTC is a PWA (Progressive web app), Open-Source, Self Hosted, Simple, Secure, Scalable, Fast, Real-Time Video Conferences Up to 4k and 60fps, No login required, compatible with all browsers and platforms.

MiroTalk P2P

GitHub: https://github.com/miroslavpejic85/mirotalk

MiroTalk SFU

GitHub: https://github.com/miroslavpejic85/mirotalksfu

Any feedbacks are welcome!

Thank you so much.