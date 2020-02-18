Minimum screen-size to support?

Hi @Andres_Vaquero,

Andres_Vaquero: Andres_Vaquero: Remember good responsive design has to be fluid so as to fit any size, and you should not really be designing to a specific screen size. However when things get as small as a smart watch a new design will be required, potentially stripping out all the non-essential stuff.

But that is why I am asking… When you get smaller than say 320px, you have to radically re-design things because our eyes can only process things at a certain minimum size, right?

I agree that a responsive web page would adapt as you go from a desktop to a laptop to say a norm smart phone. In that case, the text and images would just shift around.

But my thinking is that once you go below 320 pixels, then you might have images that combined with text are too small to see and so you might have to start cutting out lots of content. (Can you imagine implementing Amazon.com on an iWatch?!)

And in fact, I am asking for an e-commerce site I am building…

The first version of my website will not be responsive, but I figure I should start considering these things so for v2.0 I don’t have to make major changes.

So it sounds like - at least to you - 320px might be a good lower limit, huh?