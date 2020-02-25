Minimum font-size for mobile?

Now that I have a minimum screen-size to target for my future responsive e-commerce pages, I am now wondering how to handle font-sizes…

Tonight I went to Amazon.com in Chrome using the responsive view in developer tools. I chose an iPhone 5/SE and then an iPhone 6/7 Plus.

To me, it seems like Amazon is using really tiny font (and image sizes), and so that got me to wondering what is the right way to develop for all of this?

On the desktop, I think you are encouraged to use things like 1EM for body text because then it matches the users preferred font-size in their browser, right?

Well, does that same logic apply to mobile, or is there another strategy to use?

I am getting up there in age, and I know that it is harder for me to view tiny type (e.g. 6pt font in a Word document) versus when I was in my 20s!

Attached to this post are some screenshots I took. (Beware that my screenshots my not appear in the actual size by default. I know that when I opened these up, I had to zoom in/out to get them to mimic the actual size of my iPhone. Not sure why that is?!)