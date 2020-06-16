Minimizing code copying files using scandir and unlink functions in PHP

rpkamp: rpkamp: That’s not gonna work. If both are false then the body if that if statement will still be executed because isset(false) = true .

I was trying to create a working test and toggle FALSE with TRUE and it worked OK.

Also the error suppression should be for unlink , not copy

The temporary ‘…/kill-001’ directory had insufficient permissions to copy files and prepending @ to copy stopped the errors but required path permissions to be set to 0777. Once set the @ was not required to precede unlink.

Rather than trying to minimize the script I prefer to make it more readable and to reduce the variables to a minimum and to reuse where ever possible:

I assume there are only two options and prefer this method: