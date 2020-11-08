Minimal Notepad – side project

Hello!
I made kvak.io – a minimal notepad. Visiting the homepage generates a new note with a unique link that can be immediately shared with anyone.
What do you think? Would you find any use for it, or is it too simple?
Hello!
I made kvak.io – a minimal notepad. Visiting the homepage generates a new note with a unique link that can be immediately shared with anyone.
What do you think? Would you find any use for it, or is it too simple?
I think I would use Github’s Gist pages for that functionality.
Hi levmiseri, welcome to the forums!
I read the intro and have a few thoughts:
Hi Erik_J, thanks! Excellent questions!
Searching for similar services I found a few, I take you’re aware of many more than I saw.
What made you create this version and what are the features here compared with other online notepads?
The Github’s Gist was mentioned and the few I researched expected to save notes on my box, is your app the only one that saves the notes in their own place?
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.