Minimal Notepad – side project

Hello!
I made kvak.io – a minimal notepad. Visiting the homepage generates a new note with a unique link that can be immediately shared with anyone.
What do you think? Would you find any use for it, or is it too simple?
I think I would use Github’s Gist pages for that functionality.
Hi levmiseri, welcome to the forums!
I read the intro and have a few thoughts:
Hi Erik_J, thanks! Excellent questions!
Searching for similar services I found a few, I take you’re aware of many more than I saw.
What made you create this version and what are the features here compared with other online notepads?
The Github’s Gist was mentioned and the few I researched expected to save notes on my box, is your app the only one that saves the notes in their own place?