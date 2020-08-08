Minimal Notepad – side project

Hello!

I made kvak.io – a minimal notepad. Visiting the homepage generates a new note with a unique link that can be immediately shared with anyone.

What do you think? Would you find any use for it, or is it too simple?

I think I would use Github’s Gist pages for that functionality.

Hi levmiseri, welcome to the forums!

I read the intro and have a few thoughts:

  • Can I create a note with a more readable URL or is the generated note number the only option?
  • What exactly does the password protect?
  • Is it possible to protect notes from unautherized access?
  • Can users search the database?
  • Are notes shared with third parties?
  • How secure is the site from database leaks?
