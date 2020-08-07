Minimal Notepad – side project

Hello!
I made kvak.io – a minimal notepad. Visiting the homepage generates a new note with a unique link that can be immediately shared with anyone.
What do you think? Would you find any use for it, or is it too simple?
Hello!
I made kvak.io – a minimal notepad. Visiting the homepage generates a new note with a unique link that can be immediately shared with anyone.
What do you think? Would you find any use for it, or is it too simple?
I think I would use Github’s Gist pages for that functionality.