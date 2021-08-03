How to minify css in easy way step by step…
Have you looked at using one of the online minifiers?
Like what? Don’t know how to d it for my site.
There’s not much to gain, only makes the file hard to maintain, IMHO
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=How+to+minify+css
Manually: just remove all new lines and spaces and last semi-colons in each rule-block (beware font families and such).
You can use an online editor or website for CSS minify.
Some online websites are:-
minifycode.com
https://www.minifier.org/
https://cssminifier.com/
http://minifycode.com/css-minifier/
Thank you…
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.