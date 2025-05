Hi!

I’ll start from the beginning. I wrote a php script for sending newsletters a few years ago. Then there was Opiner Me also in PHP. When I finished it, I realized that I could create a very simple Mini PHP Framework based on it. It was created in 2 days based on these previous applications. Now I’m writing on forums to get to know the opinions of experts on it. I would like to ask for comments if something needs to be improved/changed…

Best regards

Robert