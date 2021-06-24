Mime type of sql

Instead of using a usb,
I like to make a page for uploading sql.

What is the MIME type of sql?

The query should be text/plain
The data (depends on the fetched result) application/json

The easiest way to find out is to create a form, upload an SQL file and then var_dump($_FILES) to see what PHP has made of it.

Note that mime type isn’t watertight and can be faked. Do not fully rely on it in production systems.

