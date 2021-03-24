Instead of using a usb,
I like to make a page for uploading sql.
What is the MIME type of sql?
The query should be
text/plain
The data (depends on the fetched result)
application/json
The easiest way to find out is to create a form, upload an SQL file and then
var_dump($_FILES) to see what PHP has made of it.
Note that mime type isn’t watertight and can be faked. Do not fully rely on it in production systems.